Businesses failing to understand GDPR compliance status

A recent poll of 900 business decision-makers around the world indicates that 31% believe their organisations are compliant with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

But most are mistaken, according to Veritas, which commissioned the independent poll by Vanson Bourne at companies that do business with the EU in the UK, US, France, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

According to the survey report, an analysis of the data by experts found that only 2% of respondents actually appear to be compliant, which suggests that almost all the organisations polled are not ready, despite almost one-third believing they are.

The GDPR requires organisations to ensure appropriate technological protection and organisational measures to be able to establish immediately whether a personal data breach has taken place.

Yet almost half (48%) of the respondents who stated that their organisations are GDPR compliant admit they do not have full visibility of the personal data they hold.

Without full visibility, organisations cannot ensure that a breach is reported to the supervisory authority within 72 hours, and inform the individual affected without undue delay – as mandated by GDPR, the report said.

More than 60% of respondents who said they are ready for GDPR admit it is difficult for their organisation to identify and report a personal data breach within 72 hours, but failure to do this could be classified as a major violation of the GDPR and result in a fine of up to 4% of annual revenue or €20m, whichever is greater, the report said.

The survey also showed that half of respondents who say their company is compliant admit that former employees can still access company data.

With this type of uncontrolled access, the report said many organisations are putting confidential information into the hands of people who should not have it, which would infringe GDPR compliance.

Almost half (49%) of respondents who say they are GDPR compliant believe their organisation’s cloud service provider (CSP) is solely responsible for the GDPR compliance of their data stored in the cloud, but this belief is false, the report points out.

Encryption and tokenisation Organisations that embrace the DCAP model typically use a combination of encryption and tokenisation, depending on the format of the sensitive data they are protecting. The DCAP model enables organisations to choose the most appropriate protection for each piece of data. Tokenisation is useful for dealing with structured data such as text and numbers, but encryption would be more appropriate for protecting images. Tokenisation and encryption can be used alongside each other, even within a single table. One very important advantage of a data-centric model is the existence of a centralised management point, which means organisations can use one set of tools to protect data across different environments, such as Teradata, Oracle, SQL or Hadoop. “A data-centric approach is really about having one point of control where you can manage your entire organisation’s security posture,” said Clyde Williamson, a member of the product management team at Protegrity. “In addition, data management policies are role-based, so the security policy is managed by the security officer, who determines how data gets protected and who gets access to that data.” This means that only users specifically defined in the security policy will get access to the data, which ensures that no matter how much access a system administrator has, they will not get access to data unless they are specified in the security policy.

Role-based access policy A role-based access policy also means that organisations can audit very clearly on what users are doing with sensitive data. “This all falls in neatly with what the GDPR calls privacy by design and privacy by default because all data is protected equally at point of capture and is protected all the way through the enterprise and only gets unprotected at the points where access to the data is required,” said Williamson. “It is possible to fine-tune who gets access to what, where they get access to it, and then audit all of that to monitor user behaviour to identify potentially malicious activity when abnormal behaviour is detected, which is useful for protecting data and ensuring compliance with regulations such as PCI DSS, Hipaa or GDPR. According to Williamson, Protegrity software and services are designed to support the DCAP model by enabling organisations to classify, discover and protect data, enforce data management and security policies, and audit and monitor data access activities regardless of where company data resides. Any organisation that has adopted the DCAP model for PCI DSS or Hipaa will be able to extend this easily to cover GDPR, he said, but for many organisations, GDPR is the first time they are being required by a regulation to protect personal information.