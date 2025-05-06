CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

6 May 2025

Accused by algorithm

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we shine a light on the Ministry of Justice’s controversial use of crime prediction algorithms. The CIO of Boehringer Ingelheim sets out how his organisation has built a data platform that is paving the way for the pharmaceutical giant to embrace AI and quantum computing. And, with the fallout from the VMware-Broadcom merger showing no signs of letting up, we weigh up what the migration options are for VMware vSAN users. Read the issue now.

