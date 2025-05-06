CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Accused by algorithm
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we shine a light on the Ministry of Justice’s controversial use of crime prediction algorithms. The CIO of Boehringer Ingelheim sets out how his organisation has built a data platform that is paving the way for the pharmaceutical giant to embrace AI and quantum computing. And, with the fallout from the VMware-Broadcom merger showing no signs of letting up, we weigh up what the migration options are for VMware vSAN users. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
UK MoJ crime prediction algorithms raise serious concerns
The Ministry of Justice is using one algorithm to predict people’s risk of reoffending and another to predict who will commit murder, but critics say the profiling in these systems raises ‘serious concerns’ over racism, classism and data inaccuracies
Interview: Markus Schümmelfeder, CIO, Boehringer Ingelheim
The pharmaceutical giant has built a digital and data platform based on cloud and standardisation, from which it is exploring technology opportunities in AI and quantum computing