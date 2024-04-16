CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
VMware users hit by licence hikes after Broadcom takeover
In this week’s Computer Weekly, VMware users are facing licence fee increases after the acquisition by Broadcom, with education bodies worst hit – we talk to unhappy customers. We visit Helsinki and find out why the Finnish capital is leading on smart city developments. And we examine how to reduce environmental impact through software development. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Education sector facing huge VMware cost increases after Broadcom ends discounts
UK non-profit London Grid for Learning and Belgian university KU Leuven are just two of the academic organisations facing huge licensing increases after Broadcom scraps VMware academic discount scheme
-
Helsinki: The trailblazing smart city
Helsinki has transitioned from modelling the best of smart city innovation to becoming a fully-fledged smart city