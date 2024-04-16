CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
16 April 2024

VMware users hit by licence hikes after Broadcom takeover

In this week’s Computer Weekly, VMware users are facing licence fee increases after the acquisition by Broadcom, with education bodies worst hit – we talk to unhappy customers. We visit Helsinki and find out why the Finnish capital is leading on smart city developments. And we examine how to reduce environmental impact through software development. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

View Computer Weekly Archives Next Issue 

More CW+ Content

View All