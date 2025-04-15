CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
How will Trump’s tariffs hit tech?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine the potential impact of additional US tariffs on the global tech supply chain – and what it means for IT budgets. We look at the key considerations for IT leaders looking to move off VMware as a result of its licensing changes. And we speak to the man in charge of reviewing the controversial loan charge tax policy that affects thousands of IT contractors. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
What is the impact of US tariffs on datacentre equipment costs?
Moore’s Law predicts that every 18 months, IT buyers can get more for the same outlay. But US tariffs may mean they end up paying a higher price
VMware backup: Key decision points if you migrate away from VMware
VMware’s pricing changes have spurred some organisations to move to new virtualisation environments, but they’ll need backing up. We look at the key points to consider