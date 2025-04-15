CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

How will Trump’s tariffs hit tech?

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine the potential impact of additional US tariffs on the global tech supply chain – and what it means for IT budgets. We look at the key considerations for IT leaders looking to move off VMware as a result of its licensing changes. And we speak to the man in charge of reviewing the controversial loan charge tax policy that affects thousands of IT contractors. Read the issue now.