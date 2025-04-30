Current SaaS delivery model a risk management nightmare, says CISO

The widely accepted software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model contains significant flaws and is “quietly enabling cyber attackers”, introducing widespread vulnerabilities that could undermine the global economic system, according to a leading financial services chief information security officer (CISO).

In an open letter to third-party suppliers, JPMorgan Chase CISO Patrick Opet this week criticised software companies for making SaaS the default, and often the only, format in which software can now be delivered, trapping customers into relying on service providers and concentrating risk into these organisations.

He said that while this model can be efficient and innovative, it is now clear that it “magnifies the impact of any weakness … creating single points of failure with potentially catastrophic system-wide consequences”.

“At JPMorganChase, we’ve seen the warning signs first-hand. Over the past three years, our third-party providers experienced a number of incidents within their environments. These incidents across our supply chain required us to act swiftly and decisively, including isolating certain compromised providers and dedicating substantial resources to threat mitigation,” wrote Opet.

Although he did not point the finger at the suppliers involved in any of the many widespread supply chain incidents that have occurred in the past few years, Opet lamented that the problem seemed to be getting worse rather than better, with software suppliers failing on multiple other issues “intrinsic” to SaaS, such as not securing vulnerable authentication tokens, giving themselves privileged access to customer systems without appropriate consent or transparency, and inviting downstream fourth-party suppliers into their systems.

Automation and artificial intelligence (AI) are further compounding these problems, he added, and all of these weaknesses are well-known to adversaries, borne out by changes in tactics among Chinese threat actors, who increasingly favour targeting organisations with deep access into their customer bases.