Workers need more support for AI success

The UK could save £200bn if the workforce adopts artificial intelligence (AI) to improve productivity. That is the headline finding in research by Public First and Google, published as part of an AI Works initiative.

The research included pilots to explore the productivity gains that can be achieved by using AI at work. Based on the experience of workers who took part in the pilots, the study found that just a few hours of training tripled the current use of AI among trade union members and doubled the current uptake among small businesses and teachers, unlocking growth for the UK.

Modelling by Public First showed that just a few hours of training can deliver a 10:1 return on investment. This compares to previous initiatives, such as the Lifetime Skills Guarantee, which, according to Google and Public First, only returned investment at a rate of 1:2.

The pilots were run in partnership with educational multi-academy trusts, Enterprise Nation’s network of small businesses, and Community Union. In total, 1,700 people across the public and private sectors, from organisations of all sizes, took part in the study, which found that AI training can fundamentally reshape participants’ perspectives on the role of AI in society.

According to Public First and Google, improved workplace adoption is likely to have a positive impact on overall public sentiment about AI and its evolving role in society. Some participants noted that seeing AI’s practical applications first-hand gave them a sense of agency over the technology and made them more confident about integrating it into their daily routine.

In January, the government unveiled its AI opportunities action plan policy paper to revolutionise public services. At the time, prime minister Keir Starmer said: “Artificial intelligence will drive incredible change in our country. But the AI industry needs a government that is on their side, one that won’t sit back and let opportunities slip through its fingers. And in a world of fierce competition, we cannot stand by. We must move fast and take action to win the global race.”

Commenting on the AI Works initiative, secretary of state for science, innovation and technology Peter Kyle said: “We will support workers to develop the skills they need for jobs in and with AI, so that all parts of society can benefit from this technology. As part of that, our AI opportunities action plan will see us work closely with Skills England on a range of initiatives, including building a detailed picture of the gaps in our talent pool and working with training providers and industry to fill them.”

Improving confidence Despite strong improvements in AI confidence and adoption that occur when people are introduced to AI and learn how to apply it in their work, the study found that there are still some major impediments to adoption. Google and Public First reported that the biggest uncertainty for union members is whether their organisation supports AI use. Only 46% of union members feel confident that they understand how their employers would like them to use AI tools. After training, concerns shifted notably – from lack of training and questions about relevance to more practical issues around privacy protocols and organisational policies. But other polls have highlighted people’s concerns that their jobs will be disrupted by AI. A survey by the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (ACAS) conducted by YouGov, showed that one in four workers worry that AI will lead to job losses. Trades Union Congress (TUC) general secretary Paul Nowak said: “Workers are understandably concerned about job losses from AI and automation. But unmanaged disruption is not inevitable or acceptable.” Nowak urged businesses and senior public sector officials to put workers and unions front and centre when it comes to the use of AI at work. “That means full consultation and transparency – and workers benefiting from the digital dividend that AI can bring,” he added.