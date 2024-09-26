How data literacy for all can accelerate the UK’s tech revolution

There’s been a fair bit of discussion at the Labour Party Conference on the opportunities presented by artificial intelligence (AI) to boost the economy and improve living standards.

At last count, there were 53 planned events covering tech, data and AI. However, tech’s potential to drive productivity and efficiency can only be realised if businesses hire or train staff with the necessary skills.

At a roundtable on Monday 23rd September, hosted by Labour Digital and Multiverse, people talked about how the UK can break down barriers to opportunity and make the benefits of technology skills available to everyone.

In the room were Labour MPs, representatives from civil society (including the ODI), big tech companies, unions and digital businesses from various industries.

As the conversation progressed, delegates expressed concern that some sectors remain unengaged with technology’s current and future role, despite all the hype surrounding AI.

McKinsey notes that change is happening at lightning speed and predicts that “by 2025, smart workflows and seamless interactions among humans and machines will likely be as standard as the corporate balance sheet, and most employees will use data to optimise nearly every aspect of their work”.

Yet there was an awareness among people at the roundtable that, in the UK, there is a growing gap between the potential of technology and existing workforce capability. This threatens the government’s ambition to become a global science and technology super-power by 2030.

The skills problem The new Growth and Skills Levy, set to replace the former Apprenticeship Levy, will allow employers to use 50% of their contributions to fund training through routes other than apprenticeships. The government hopes that this will give more flexibility, for example, allowing more experienced workers to upskill or retrain. This could be good news for businesses keen to provide tech training. However, participants at the Labour Digital roundtable suggested that groups of people could be left behind, including the very young, older workers, freelancers and micro businesses. Various reasons were suggested, from nervousness about technology to people feeling demotivated in their current jobs and reluctant to undertake training. Moreover, there is evidence in recent literature that suggests new technology often goes under-utilised in companies, and data is frequently mistrusted. Multiverse’s Mapping the data skills gap intelligence report 2024 found that while businesses are investing substantial amounts in software, they aren’t matching that investment with skills training, leaving employees at a disadvantage. The 2024 Global skills report from Coursera underscores the pressing need for action, with the UK’s global ranking in key skills dropping from 28th in 2022 to 64th in 2023. At a senior level, there can be a reluctance to invest without up-front evidence - through use-cases - of likely returns to the bottom line or a lack of willingness to match the investment in software with investment in skills training. Forrester’s 2023 Your data culture is in crisis report indicated that 41% of employees often mistrust the data available to them for decision-making, and according to Multiverse, as much as a third of the time spent by employees working with data is unproductive, with just under two-thirds reporting that they don’t even have basic Excel skills. Research also shows that there are geographical challenges. Research published in the Heliyon Journal and two recent studies from the University of Aberystwyth found that industries in urban centres such as London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast may have benefitted from recent technology developments. However, rural areas often remain underserved, with skills gaps and inadequate digital infrastructure potentially slowing technology adoption. Specific sectors, including agriculture and construction, are also falling behind in adopting new technologies. This threatens the potential of digital and data to enable efficiency and productivity gains, quality improvements, and competitive advantages. As one of the MPs at the Labour Digital event, Samantha Niblett, mentioned, the goal must be to “give people the opportunity to work well and earn well no matter who they are.”