Vendor cyber skills gap threatens to underline MDR

Vendors must address the cyber skills gap if their managed security services are going to succeed.

The call for action was sounded at the Canalys Channel Forum, with the lack of expertise around services such as managed detection and response (MDR) holding back a growing managed service provider (MSP) market.

Canalys is forecasting overall growth of managed services in the channel over the next four years at an annual compound growth rate of 12% year-on-year. MSPs across EMEA generated around $137bn last year, and the expectation is that will reach $240bn by 2028.

A decent chunk of the growth is coming from managed security services, which is tapping into a continued area of customer concern.

The fly in the soup comes from the skills issues around security, with many MSPs unable to deliver the technical expertise needed for a managed MDR solution.

“There is a major issue in terms of how partners access cyber security services from vendors,” said Robin Ody, principal analyst at Canalys.

“That’s probably the biggest problem that we’re seeing in terms of the growth of managed detection response, which is essentially primarily based on the partner being able to leverage actual skills services from the vendors, and in some cases, resell those services to their customers,” he said.