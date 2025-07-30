Cyber insurance emerging as a compliance factor

Cyber insurance is becoming a form of compliance that is adding extra hurdles both managed service providers (MSPs) and customers have to jump over.

Those that fail to meet the needs of cyber insurers not only risk being left without cover, but also being exposed for holding a weak security posture.

Earlier this summer, MSPs were warned they needed to remain on the right side of the insurance industry to demonstrate their capabilities, and there are now concerns that SEME customers are also lagging behind when it comes to meeting the requirements of the cyber insurers.

Those that follow the activities of insurance underwriters have noted the demand for a range of certifications, including the likes of ISO 27001, Cyber Essentials and Cyber Essentials Plus, to qualify for cover. MSPs and customers also need to demonstrate they can prove they have deployed a range of measures, including incident response planning and two-factor authentication to demonstrate a level of defence against threats.

Ritchie Puckey, head of compliance at Espria, said those who assumed that cyber insurance was just a “tick-box exercise” and a case of filling in a form were sadly mistaken.

“This dangerous assumption is leaving small businesses seriously unprepared,” he added. “There is a cyber insurance crisis quietly unfolding for British SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises] that most business leaders are currently underestimating. The flawed assumption is that a policy is a simple protection layer, but the reality has changed dramatically: cyber insurance is the new compliance. SMEs need to be ready to demonstrate exactly how they are managing cyber risk in the modern security landscape.

“Many SMEs lack this level of cyber maturity,” said Puckey. “We are seeing clients being refused renewals outright or hit with premium increases of up to 300% because they cannot demonstrate they are actively managing their risk. This isn’t just a theoretical problem; it’s leading to public and costly claim disputes where insurers argue that a lack of basic controls, and validation that the controls have been tested, invalidates the policy.”