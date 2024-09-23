Driving the development of transformative technologies through digital skills

Emerging and transformative technologies such as those explored through TechUK’s Unleashing Innovation campaign have the potential to revolutionise the business world. However, this can only happen if businesses have a workforce equipped with the skills to use these tools effectively.

Experis has found that 60% of UK businesses are concerned about the lack of expertise in their organisation. Such expertise comprises technical engineering skills (a definition adapted from Glassdoor) which can include data analysis, quality control, robotics, programming, cyber security, and cloud.

And yet a Digit report found that for nearly 60% of employers, none of their employees had received formal digital skills training in the past 12 months. That is an incredibly sad statistic considering research suggests that 88% of leaders who received digital training in the last year said their organisation experienced growth compared to 49% who did not. Coincidence? I think not. Access to flexible training and lifelong learning will be critical for a dynamic, innovative future.

As TechUK highlighted in our Making AI work for Britain report, a renewed focus on skills is needed to drive AI uptake and minimise disruption - and the same steps are needed for transformative technologies. While government has a big role in reforming our skills system, businesses also have a part to play to support the current and future workforce.

Industry is already implementing three core actions to drive digital skills development:

Invest in flexible learning and development Flexible and accessible learning opportunities are key to closing the skills gaps of today and tomorrow. Despite 44% of workers’ core skills expected to change in the next five years, there is a lack of corresponding investment in the training and upskilling of the workforce. The Open University also found only half of SMEs had plans to address digital skills gaps within 12 months, with time and cost the key barriers to investment in upskilling. For our collective success, we need to equip our young people with the resources and experiences essential to nurturing their talents Nimmi Patel, TechUK Employers are looking into training such as short-modular courses, apprenticeships, bootcamps, online training courses and certification, which help the existing workforce upskill in areas key for transformative tech, such as data analytics and cyber security. Courses do not have to be time intensive - for example, Infosys Springboard is a free online platform powered by global tech firm Infosys that offers guided training in technology and curated content, leveraging quality content from leading universities across the world. TechUK was proud to input into the government’s Skills Toolkit which signposts to free courses for people to upskill themselves. The courses have already been selected on the advice of experts and leading employers, including TechUK, to make sure they meet the needs of business. TechUK members such as Accenture, AWS, Google, Microsoft, LinkedIn, Cisco and partner Institute of Coding have been showcased. Businesses already offer a wide variety of online and in-person training, from basic digital skills right through to courses on the latest technological developments. Now we need to leverage the training opportunities and solutions that already exist.