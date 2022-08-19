Data sharing: How can we make sure the UK is a world leader?

Ensuring that both personal and industrial data can flow responsibly across the entire economy is vital for achieving the ambitions of the National Data Strategy. Facilitating greater private sector data sharing has been one of the strategy’s key priorities, highlighted by the introduction of primary legislation for smart data schemes in the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill.

The benefits of data sharing are already well known – data underpins our ability to drive research, develop innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence, develop better services for citizens such as more resilient healthcare services, smarter cities, and solutions to make our environment greener.

Research by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) suggests that data access and sharing can create 20 to 50 times more value for the wider economy, and help to generate social and economic benefits worth between 1% and 2.5% of GDP.

However, the challenge is that data sharing is incredibly complex, and the right data governance framework, market environment and culture of trust needs to underpin it. Creating these conditions is difficult, but failing to act risks the UK falling behind internationally.

Jurisdictions around the world face similar challenges, but many are beginning to show similar – if not grander – levels of ambition to the UK by making big inroads in this space, such as investing significantly in new data architectures or introducing new legislation.