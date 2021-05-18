Government response to National Data Strategy consultation depicts data as ‘asset, not threat’

The government has responded to its National Data Strategy consultation by putting an emphasis on “data as an asset” rather than a “threat to be managed”, and pledging delivery as the next step.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) originally published guidance for the strategy in July 2019 – when Theresa May was still prime minister. It has preceded and outlasted the tenure of her successor’s chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, who is well known as a data enthusiast.

In September 2020, the strategy was published, but as a work in progress, dependent on further consulation.

The newest document, published today, conveys government feedback on consultation undertaken between 9 September and 9 December 2020, received in the form of written responses to questions from 282 sources, including IT suppliers.

The new document says the September 2020 document “brought together our ambitions for data within a single, coherent narrative”, adding: “Published as a consultation, the National Data Strategy was not intended as the final answer, but as part of a conversation about how we approach and use data in the UK.”

The strategy has four pillars, described in September and re-described today as: data foundations, data skills, data availability and responsible data use. Above the pillars are “five missions” – “to unlock the value of data held across the economy, secure a pro-growth and trusted data regime, transform government’s use of data to drive efficiency and improve public services, ensure the security and resilience of the infrastructure on which data use relies, and champion the international flow of data”.

Oliver Dowden, secretary of state for DCMS, writes in the foreword to the new document: “Having left the European Union, we can capitalise on the UK’s independent status and repatriated powers in pursuit of the data opportunity. That includes having the freedom to strike our own international data partnerships with some of the world’s fastest-growing economies, and I will shortly announce our priority countries for those data adequacy agreements.

“This document sets out in more detail our plans to use the framework outlined in the National Data Strategy to deliver this bold new approach, in such a way that builds public trust and ensures that the opportunities from better data use work for everyone, everywhere. Our new National Data Strategy Forum will ensure that a diverse range of perspectives continue to inform the strategy’s implementation.”

The document says: “Many respondents [to the government’s survey questions] … recognised the need to rebalance the narrative on data use. This means moving away from thinking about data use primarily as a threat to be managed, and instead recognising data as an asset that, used responsibly, can deliver economic and public benefits across the UK.”