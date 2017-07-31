BT makes firm offer to meet USO broadband commitment

BT has made a formal offer to deliver the 10Mbps Universal Service Obligation (USO) broadband service across the UK, as the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) kicks off a new consultation on the plans.

This formalises a previous offer made by BT to become the so-called universal service provider (USP) for the service which, as stipulated in the Digital Economy Act, will give everybody in the UK the right to request and receive a 10Mbps broadband service irrespective of their location.

At a Westminster evidence-gathering session during the progress of the Digital Economy Bill last year, BT’s chief strategy officer Sean Williams – who is stepping down later this year – told members of Parliament (MPs) that BT would very likely volunteer to deliver the USO.

“We have made clear our willingness to deliver 10Mbps to every premises in the country by 2020 without any further public funding or progressing the USO regulations,” said Williams at the time.

Earlier in 2016, an Ofcom-led fact-finding mission on the feasibility of a USO showed that there was little appetite among communications services providers (CSPs) to take on the USP mantle.

In its response to that consultation Virgin Media tried to absolve itself of any responsibility by saying that the cost burden would be fair on BT, while mobile operator Three tried to suggest that the USO should only apply to fixed access providers, and TalkTalk said there should be multiple, regional USPs, which would effectively rule it out.

Culture secretary Karen Bradley said BT’s offer would be considered alongside the consultation. “We warmly welcome BT’s offer and will look at whether this or a regulatory approach works better for homes and businesses,” she said.

“Whichever of the two approaches we go with in the end, the driving force behind our decision making will be making sure we get the best deal for consumers.”

The key difference between the two approaches is whether the USO service is to be delivered reactively or proactively.

Under the regulatory approach, the service would exist as a safety net, meaning that a 10Mbps service would be available to everyone to request regardless of where they lived. Meanwhile, BT’s approach would see Openreach proactively build the network infrastructure to connect the majority of premises rather than waiting for it to be done on request.

BT claimed its approach would mean that many of the premises covered by the USO would actually receive broadband speeds higher than 10Mbps, and that those covered would receive connections more quickly than can be delivered under a regulatory approach.

It added that the investment would be funded and costs recovered through wholesale charges levied on CSPs accessing the Openreach network to offer their own broadband services.

“This investment will reinforce the UK’s status as the leading digital economy in the G20. We already expect 95% of homes and businesses to have access to superfast broadband speeds of 24Mbps or faster by the end of 2017. Our latest initiative aims to ensure that all UK premises can get faster broadband, even in the hardest-to-reach parts of the UK,” said BT chief executive Gavin Patterson.

Patterson said the cost to BT would be between £450m and £600m, depending on the technology that is selected – this could be through slower fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC) using copper to bridge the last mile to the customer, fixed wireless access (FWA), or even fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP). The build would be complete by the end of December 2022 at the latest.

The government plans to work with BT over the coming months to develop its proposal, which will be legally-binding if accepted. However, this has already opened it to accusations of making deals behind closed doors, according to the Financial Times.