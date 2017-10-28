First female Capgemini UK apprentices graduate

The first three female apprentices in Capgemini’s UK programme have now graduated, with the IT services firm aiming to redress the balance in coming programmes.

This follows the graduation of the company’s first 11 graduates in August 2017, when an all-male group completed the four-and-a-half year course combining on-the-job experience at Capgemini and a university course for a BSc (Hons) in Digital and Technology Solutions Aston University.

Ruth South, head of graduate, apprentice and placement programmes at Capgemini UK, said bringing more females into the IT sector is important to Capgemini. “This programme is one of a number of the educational initiatives we have in place to achieve this.”

The company wants an even male to female split eventually. “There is still some way to go, to but we believe our female success stories provide positive role models for future applicants.

“We expect to see our female intake increase year on year, and we’re already seeing progress, as 23% of our completing cohort and almost one in five (19.5%) of overall apprentices on the programme are female.”

Speaking to Computer Weekly when the first set of apprentices graduated, South said: “There’s no denying our all-male first cohort of degree apprenticeship graduates is a stark indicator of the need to do even more to encourage girls into Stem careers; and with the target to ensure 40% of our graduate and apprentice hires are women this year, this situation is set to change over time. We’re delighted that our 2018 cohort will be 23% female.”

All of the latest graduates got a 2:1 or above, with 38% achieving a first class degree.

Apprentices receive a salary worth £10,000 a year from the start, but this is raised to £16,000 once the initial ten-week boot camp is complete and they move to client sites.

The number of participants is expected to be 50 a year over the next five years.