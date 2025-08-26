Okta makes AI identity play with Axiom acquisition

Identity technology supplier Okta is to acquire Axiom Security, a supplier of privileged access management (PAM) for cloud, database, software-as-a-service (SaaS) and other critical resources, to reinforce its own offerings in this area.

The acquisition will see Axiom’s core technology integrated into Okta Privileged Access, which the buyer says will expand access controls across more sensitive resources so that its customers can, in turn, strengthen their own security fabric.

Okta claimed privileged access controls will form a key defensive layer to mitigate risks related to artificial intelligence (AI) as more of its customers bring AI projects into their workflows.

The supplier believes that many organisations are not giving sufficient regard to these risks. Its recent AI at work survey – which quizzed almost 300 C-suite executives in nine countries, including the UK – found that only 10% of respondents had a “well-developed” strategy for managing so-called non-human identities, or NHIs.

“In today’s dynamic cloud environment, manually managing these permissions can quickly become chaotic, leading to significant security risks, compliance gaps and operational inefficiencies,” observed Okta’s chief technology officer (CTO) and head of engineering, Abhi Sawant.

“With the introduction of a common NHI – AI agents – into the enterprise, businesses are struggling to ensure there is still visibility, security and governance for these unique privileged account types.

“Outdated or traditional PAM platforms that aren’t built with the flexibility and neutrality needed to manage permissions for the non-human workforce will lead to greater security risks,” he added.

According to Sawant, this is just one among many reasons that enterprises should consider deploying identity security fabrics – that is to say, architectures that can appropriately manage newfangled NHIs, as well as more traditional flesh-and-blood ones.

New functionality In the coming months, Okta plans to introduce multiple Axiom-derived functionalities into its Privileged Access service. These will include unified controls to offer a single-point-of-admin for privileged access across all privileged resources, whether on-premise or cloud-based, and just-in-time access, a potentially critical capability that eliminates standing privileges and replaces them with time-limited access, reducing operational overhead and risks by automating permissions for elevated access in environments such as Amazon EKS, GitHub, PostgreSQL or Snowflake, to name but a few. At the same time, Okta hopes to spin up AI-based application connector builder capabilities, exploiting AI to provide more security coverage across environments, while also using Axiom to extend secure access capabilities to databases and Kubernetes.