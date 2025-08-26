Social media algorithms exposing children to violent pornographic content, report shows

Social media algorithms are pushing unsolicited pornographic content into children’s feeds, according to a report by the Children’s Commissioner.

The data was collected prior to the implementation of the Online Safety Act, but provides a snapshot on the types of harmful content being shown and accessed by children online and how that content affects them.

According to the report, 70% of respondents, whose ages were between 16 to 21 years old, had seen pornography, with the average child reporting to have seen this type of content at the age of 13, and more than a quarter having seen it by the age of 11.

The respondents exposed to pornographic content online said that eight out of the top 10 sources of this content were social media or social networking websites.

According to the report, X (formerly known as Twitter) was the largest platform where children encountered pornography, with 45% of respondents, making it more likely for children to find pornography there than on dedicated pornographic websites.

Other social media companies popular among children also show up in the survey with what the report states to be “concerning frequency”. These include: Snapchat (29%), Instagram (23%), TikTok (22%) and YouTube (15%).

Strikingly, 59% reported seeing pornography online by accident, which is up from 38% in 2023. Mark Jones, a legal Partner at Payne Hick Beach, said that “children are viewing harmful content due to algorithms used by platforms, rather than actively searching it out themselves”.

Harmful content Jones, who is part of the Dispute Resolution Department, and represents both individuals and corporations, added: “Under the Online Safety Act and the child safety duties, platforms are required to stop their algorithms from recommending harmful content. This, coupled with age assurance measures, aims to protect children in the online world. The algorithms should filter out harmful content from reaching children in the first place.” The report actively supports the introduction of Ofcom’s new age verification measures and the implementation of the Children’s Code, which requires social media websites to make changes to prevent children seeing this type of harmful content. “The Children’s Code came into force from 25 July 2025,” said Jones. “It will be interesting to see what changes, if any, are seen in this area. In particular, whether platforms are effectively moderating content and no longer using toxic algorithms to filter out harmful content being accessed by children.” Additionally, the report emphasises that the majority of pornographic content seen by respondents depicted acts that are illegal under existing pornography laws. For example, 58% of respondents had seen porn depicting strangulation when they were under the age of 18. Furthermore, 44% reported seeing a depiction of rape. The report emphasises that this has a detrimental effect on children’s interactions with one another, affecting their expectations around sex and body image. A spokesperson for the Children’s Commissioner told Computer Weekly the link between exposure to pornography and harm caused to children’s behaviour was very significant based on direct self-reporting from these children. “Children have told the Children’s Commissioner they expect to be experiencing violence in a relationship, or they expect their first interactions of a sexual nature to be like what they’re seeing in pornography, because that’s what they’re exposed to,” they said.