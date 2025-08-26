Qualcomm claims enterprise mobile processor world first

After unveiling the Dragonwing suite of products in February 2025 to offer a purpose-built portfolio in consumer and industrial segments, Qualcomm Technologies has launched the Dragonwing Q-6690, which it claims is the world’s first enterprise mobile processor with fully integrated ultra-high frequency radio frequency identification (UHF RFID) capabilities.

The Dragonwing brand represents Qualcomm’s industrial and embedded internet of things (IoT), networking and cellular infrastructure solutions. Dragonwing products are intended to support edge intelligence custom-designed for business and industry, with on-device hardware and software artificial intelligence (AI) solutions seeing use in a number of use cases.

The net result, said the processor firm, is that the IoT solutions can be used to simplify complexity, empower smarter decision-making and optimise operational efficiency, forming “blueprints for industry transformation”, from enhancing everyday needs to solving the world’s most mission-critical challenges.

Designed to support a wide range of form factors, from ruggedised handhelds to retail point-of-sale systems and smart kiosks, Qualcomm said the Dragonwing Q-6690 offers manufacturers a scalable and upgrade-ready platform with software-configurable feature packs that can be upgraded over the air. It offers built-in 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 and ultra-wideband, supporting proximity-aware experiences and superior global connectivity.

Having fully integrated RFID capabilities is intended to eliminate the need for external RFID reader modules, therefore enabling smaller, more efficient device designs. Qualcomm added that the integration will also ease the enablement of security-focused, contactless use cases, such as access control, asset tracking, inventory management and product authentication, ideal for retail, logistics and industrial applications.

The Dragonwing Q-6690 also introduces software-configurable feature packs aimed at allowing manufacturers to choose their offerings depending on their own criteria and needs. This could include computing demands, multimedia capabilities, camera support, or peripheral configurations, with the ability to upgrade over the air without redesigning hardware. Qualcomm is confident that such a modular approach not only accelerates time to market and reduces certification overhead, but also extends product lifecycles by enabling over-the-air upgrades as customer needs evolve.

“The Dragonwing Q-6690 combines integrated RFID, AI and next-gen wireless capabilities in a single, scalable platform, designed to accelerate innovation across industries including retail, logistics and manufacturing,” said Art Miller, vice-president and head of retail at Qualcomm Technologies.

“We are particularly excited about working with retailers today that need platforms that are not only powerful and connected, but also adaptable to evolving customer expectations, from smarter kiosks and handhelds to real-time inventory analytics and contactless experiences.”

A number of leading hardware manufacturers – including Zebra, Honeywell, Urovo, HMD Secure and CipherLab – and end user firms have already committed to be the first to adopt the platform, with commercial devices expected to be available in the coming months.

“At Decathlon, we’re relentlessly pursuing ways to elevate the customer experience while optimising our operations,” said Hervé D’Halluin, leader of RFID and traceability at the sports retail brand.

“Since 2004, we’ve fully leveraged RFID technology across our entire value chain. By 2019, we had already achieved 100% RAIN RFID tagging of our products. The Dragonwing Q-6690, with its fully integrated RFID and AI capabilities, represents a game changer. It’s set to maximise our operational efficiency, amplify smarter in-store customer experience and support our sustainability goals through enhanced product traceability.”

Aileen Ryan, president and CEO at smart and sustainable technology consortium RAIN Alliance, said: “Qualcomm’s integration of RFID – also known as RAIN technology – into the Dragonwing Q-6690 empowers retailers and logistics companies to put RAIN-enabled devices into every employee’s hands, unlocking unprecedented productivity improvements and sales potential, from digital product passports and circularity to automated checkout, product authentication, asset tracking and inventory management. This represents a seismic shift that will democratise the internet of things, reshape industries and create entirely new markets.”