Nordic IT professionals content in current roles

Most Nordic IT professionals are not looking for a new job, preferring progression with their current employer, according to a Computer Weekly survey.

Organisations in the region appear to be generating IT staff loyalty. In a region with a vibrant startup scene proving competition for talent, it is important for organisations to be seen as good IT employers during a period of digital transformation.

Computer Weekly’s global salary survey revealed that only 7.6% of Nordic IT professionals are actively looking for a new job. This compares with 15% in the UK, about 25% in the Middle East, and 10.4% in the Benelux countries.

Nordic employers are winning staff loyalty through regular pay rises and good training provision. More than 20% of the survey respondents have been with the same employer for more than 15 years, 41% want to stay where they are and 46% are not looking for a new job despite being open to the idea.

Respondents in the Nordic countries are also happy with their training and pay rises. A total of 59% said they received a pay rise this year and 60% expect one next year. Some 69% said they received enough training from their employer, compared with 53% in the UK and 36% in the Middle East. A total of 88% said they received training when they needed it, and 12% received training regularly.

Like other regions, the Nordics suffers from a lack of women in IT. The Computer Weekly research found that only 12% of organisations had an IT team that was at least 40% female, while 16% had no women in their IT department. Some 34% of organisations’ IT teams had between 20% and 40% women, and 21% had between 10% and 20%.

Work is needed to increase the proportion of women in Nordic IT. According to the survey, 38% of Nordic IT professionals thought their employer was doing enough to balance the gender proportions in their IT team, and 23% did not think so.