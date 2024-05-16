Signetbreedband taps Nokia to evolve network business services

Nokia has won a major contract with Dutch managed network services provider Signetbreedband.

The Finnish giant is playing a key role in the evolution of Signetbreedband’s new core network, known as Connectivity Core, which includes automated and scalable building blocks combined with an open network of aggregated fibre, LTE and DSL partners.

By deploying its advanced routing capabilities into the provider’s core network of the subsidiary of one of Europe’s leading digital services providers, Team.blue, Nokia said it will allow Signetbreedband to provide the most solid and resilient business networking services in the Netherlands.

Looking to meet the growing demand and performance of its business services, Signetbreedband has installed a Nokia 7250 interconnect router (IXR) family to create what it intends to be a resilient, scalable and highly performant MPLS-based core network, while also providing routed termination points for all of its regional points of presence (PoPs).

The evolution is also designed to allow the firm to move from statically configured provisioning to an automated and centralised approach that uses more advanced protocols such as Netconf for faster and easier data configuration management.

Nokia’s 7750 Service Router (SR), used as the provider’s Broadband Network Gateway (BNG), will represent the heart of Signetbreedband’s business service networking architecture. The BNG is seeing use to allow Signetbreedband to automatically authenticate and authorise business access to network services and content, enforce bandwidth policies and record usage data for accounting purposes.

Signetbreedband’s NetOps-based provisioning tool makes use of Nokia’s SR operating system (SR OS) network operating system (NOS), offering a model-driven architecture and advanced telemetry framework. The tool supports both old and new provisioning approaches while looking to service new customers rapidly, efficiently and accurately. As a bonus, it also adds an extra security level to protect against what the growing number of distributed denial of service attacks that provider has faced by ensuring an increase in network availability for customers across multiple availability zones.

Commenting on the deployment, Signetbreedband technical director Remco Bressers said: “At Signetbreedband, we understand that internet services are a crucial factor in the success of our customers’ businesses.

“With our new, highly redundant network infrastructure, we can now deliver business internet services that align with our core values and our aspiration to become the best managed network solution provider in the region,” he said.

“We strive to offer the most resilient and reliable business networking services, allowing our customers to enjoy the performance, flexibility and scale that they expect. With the network foundation we have built with Nokia, we will continue to innovate and evolve to adopt the latest in innovation and value.”