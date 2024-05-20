Toshiba shows 32TB HDDs with heat-assisted and shingled drives

Right now, with conventional technology, HDDs can’t get above 20TB to 22TB in capacity.

The 32TB model uses HAMR – heat-assisted magnetic recording – which applies heat via a laser to a very small point on the magnetic surface so that only that very small area is polarised by the head during writes.

The 31TB drive employs MAMR – microwave-assisted magnetic recording – which uses a microwave field to make the area around the write head more susceptible to the magnetism applied to it.

Without this mechanism, the magnetic field of the head – such as on a conventional HDD – is less precise and more extended. This means the data occupies a greater area, with less stored per track, so the total capacity is lower.

The 32TB HAMR drive uses 10 platters, which is the maximum currently possible in a conventional hard drive. The 31TB MAMR drive reaches its capacity by use of 11 platters.

The capacity of each platter on the 31TB drive is 2.8TB, and 3.2TB on the 32TB drive. In total, HAMR technology provides around 15% of the jump in capacity.