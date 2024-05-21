CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

21 May 2024

Can AI supercharge human creativity?

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to Getty Images about the challenges of balancing human creativity with the risks and opportunities of generative AI. Our latest buyer’s guide examines the latest best practice in desktop IT management in a world of flexible working. And we review the benefits of open source software in the enterprise. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

