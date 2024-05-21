CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Can AI supercharge human creativity?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to Getty Images about the challenges of balancing human creativity with the risks and opportunities of generative AI. Our latest buyer’s guide examines the latest best practice in desktop IT management in a world of flexible working. And we review the benefits of open source software in the enterprise. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Executive interview: Balancing AI with human creativity
We speak to the chief product officer at Getty Images and iStock about the role generative AI can play in the image-making process.
-
IT strategy: Supporting a distributed workforce
The idea of supporting hybrid or fully remote workers has changed the dynamics of end-user computing support. We explore the challenges