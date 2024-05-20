Swiss International Air Lines takes off with global eSIM service

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has introduced a global travel embedded subscriber identity module (eSIM) service in collaboration with eSIM Go, with the aim of providing passengers with “convenient and affordable” mobile data connectivity on their travels.

Part of the Lufthansa Group (LHG) and comprising a premium airline that provides direct flights from Zurich and Geneva to keep Switzerland connected with Europe and the world, SWISS is its home country’s largest air carrier and claims to operate one of Europe’s most advanced aircraft fleets. Its Swiss WorldCargo division offers a range of airport-to-airport airfreight services for high-value, time-critical and care-intensive consignments.

The products offered by eSIM Go are designed to enable brands, communications service providers and innovators to plug mobile connectivity products and services into existing digital channels to deliver new value, improve customer experience and reduce churn, while creating more routes to market and increased user touchpoints for the mobile industry.

Its products see use by global brands in travel, mobile, fintech and other industries to generate revenue and increase customer loyalty through high-quality eSIM data bundles. They are designed to enable business partners to embed eSIM capabilities into their products via application programming interfaces, co-brand a fully managed eSIM service or pursue an affiliate route.

The new SWISS eSIM Powered by Breeze service allows passengers to stay connected in over 150 countries, offering data package bundles across more than 245 global mobile networks without worrying about expensive data roaming fees. The service is available on a number of phones under five years old from manufacturers such as Apple, Google, Samsung, Huawei and Oppo.

The service uses eSIM Go’s digital mobile ecosystem to provide travellers with a range of data bundle options based on 1,000 Tier 1 mobile networks worldwide, including 250 5G networks for ultrafast speeds.

Such coverage, described by eSIM Go as unparalleled, is designed to ensure SWISS passengers enjoy reliable data connectivity options tailored to their individual needs.

“Through our partnership with eSIM Go, SWISS aims to provide guests with a seamless and hassle-free solution for staying connected while abroad,” remarked Johann-Philipp Bruns, vice-president of ancillary, partner and retail at Lufthansa Group. “We’re pleased with the positive response to our new product offering, underscoring LHG’s commitment to enhancing the travel experience for our customers.”

Mitch Fordham, chief revenue officer at eSIM Go, said: “The SWISS eSIM Powered by Breeze service is a great example of a leading airline prepared to act upon a bold vision and execute it without compromise. The strong demand and impressive repeat purchase rates so far demonstrate the immense value this service provides to SWISS customers.”