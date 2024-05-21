Nutanix ramps up VMware opportunity

In his keynote presentation at Nutanix Next 2024 in Barcelona, Nutanix CEO Rajiv Ramaswami discussed the “elephant in the room”, which is the fact that Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware has created what he describes as “a major change and new vendor reality”.

Since completing the acquisition of VMware, Broadcom has made major changes to its partner programme, software bundles and software licensing costs to encourage customers to buy into the VMware Cloud (VCF) subscription service. This has led to some facing major price hikes.

Ramaswami used his keynote presentation to discuss why Nutanix represents a safe bet. “We are here to be your long-term partner,” he told delegates. To capitalise on the opportunity Nutanix has ramped its partner certification programme. At Nutanix Next 2024, it announced that Cisco UCS is now one of the new hardware partners certified to run Nutanix.

Ramaswami said Nutanix has also begun to certify external storage hardware, starting with Dell PowerFlex IP-based storage. This effectively fills a gap for non-Nutanix customers, who have yet to migrate to its hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) product. The opportunity involves offering HCI as a stepping stone towards migrating away from VMware.

Consumer food manufacturer, Hero Group has been a customer of Nutanix since 2014. But after the company embarked on a datacentre consolidation project across Europe, it established two major Nutanix clusters in Frankfurt and Amsterdam.

Looking at the fallout coming from Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware, Bas Dijkhuizen, head of competence centre infrastructure at Hero Group, said: “I think the whole Broadcom development will help that discussion because there's going to be more and more customers that say that I want to have an alternative. I think over the next couple of months people will want to have a Plan B.”

The Nutanix approach relies on organisations first migrating from a three-tier IT architecture based on separate compute, storage and network infrastructure to its hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI). Often, this migration happens as older datacentre equipment reaches end-of-life and needs replacing.

The Nutanix customers Computer Weekly spoke to all moved to Nutanix and used the HCI platform to run VMware. But given that Nutanix ships its own hypervisor as part of its HCI product, Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware has provided the company with a golden opportunity to offer existing customers an incentive to switch hypervisors.

Discussing the migration of hypervisors away from VMware to the Nutanix hypervisor, Acropolis, Dijkhuizen said: “I think 95% of what an IT admin would use in day-to-day work works better with the Nutanix user interface than in VMware vCenter. It’s just what you’re used to.”

Rady Children’s Hospital worked with experts from Nutanix to look at how to migrate each of its 400+ workloads from the VMware-based environment onto Acropolis.

“We ran all the analysis with the help of Nutanix to figure out what the sizing of the virtual machine environment needed,” said Scott Voigts, CTO at Rady Children’s Hospital.

Following purchase of the Acropolis hypervisor environment, Nutanix provided a technical account manager to work with the hospital to move each workload, helping with the conversion of the VM environment from VMware into the Acropolis hypervisor.

“For some workloads,” said Voigts, “we were able to just push a button and migrate it from VMware right into the Acropolis hypervisor.”