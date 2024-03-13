VMware/Broadcom: Should you consider the Nutanix hypervisor?

For its 2024 second-quarter filing, Nutanix reported revenue of $525m, with annual contract value rising 23% to $330m, while recurring revenue grew 26% to $1.74bn.

The company’s president and CEO Rajiv Ramaswami recently discussed the huge opportunity Nutanix sees in the future: “With VMware now acquired by Broadcom, there’s been a lot of action over the past three to four months. There is a long-term multiyear opportunity for us to win new customers and gain share.”

Ramaswami noted that Broadcom’s pricing strategy may encourage some existing VMware customers to swap out ESXi, the VMware hypervisor. He said: “Broadcom has raised prices and redone the channel programme. They’ve reduced the number of SKUs [stock taking units] and are subscription only.”

He claimed that the vast majority of VMware’s 200,000 customers only run ESXi. Not only has Broadcom dropped traditional licensing in favour of per core based subscriptions, he said: “Now they have to go all the way to VMware Cloud Foundation, so that’s a pretty big jump. Many customers are happy running vSphere, but VMware Cloud Found is being forced [on them].”

To entice such customers, Nutanix unveiled a promotion aimed at customers new to Nutanix who want to migrate from VMware. The promotion would give one year of Nutanix licensing free and deployment and migration services for migrating workloads running on VMware vSAN or ESXi. IT decision-makers opting for the Nutanix promotion need to commit to a three-year subscription with a minimum value of $100,000 per year and agree to be a Nutanix customer reference.

Unlike Broadcom’s subscription bundle for VMware, Ramaswami said: “We’ve got three tiers: standard, pro and ultimate. Customers can choose to attach or not attach our cloud management offerings, but we are not trying to force them to do that.”