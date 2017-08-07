Forrester warns CIOs of cloud market consolidation risks and rewards

Cloud market consolidation is more likely to have an adverse impact on software as a service (SaaS) subscribers than infrastructure as a service (IaaS) users, according to IT analyst house Forrester.

Download this free guide Mixing and matching your cloud options Many IT leaders are increasingly coming round to the idea that sourcing services from one or more providers might be the best way to go. From a cost and resiliency perspective, some workloads might work better in one cloud over another. Or a certain provider might boast some functionality that suits a particular process the enterprise is looking to implement, but falls short in other areas, prompting the company to adopt a mix-and-match procurement strategy. Join us as Computer Weekly takes a closer look at the multi-cloud approach and what providers are doing to capitalise on the trend. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

Both the public cloud infrastructure and SaaS markets could be considered to have oligopoly status, whereby two-to-three providers are responsible for generating around 70% of the sector’s overall revenue, said Forrester’s The Coming Consolidation of Cloud report.

For CIOs working out where to place their cloud bets, keeping tabs on the consolidation occurring in both the cloud software and infrastructure markets should be a top priority to ensure their organisations can avoid the risks and also reap the rewards, the paper continues.

In fact, the paper suggests market consolidation brings greater risks and fewer rewards for cloud software subscribers than off-premise infrastructure users.

The former group is more susceptible to supplier lock-in and seeing the services they rely on starved of investment by profit hungry suppliers as time goes on, the paper explains.

“At some point, cloud suppliers like Salesforce will become so large that, like IBM today, they can’t grow faster than the overall technology market. When that happens, investors will expect these suppliers to deliver profits,” said the report.

“That’s when suppliers with dominant market shares will quietly crease to compete on price and reduce their [research and development] investments.”

Read more about cloud market trends With Amazon, Google and Microsoft all reporting strong growth on the back of cloud, we take a closer look at how they have achieved it.

Computer Weekly talks to Google cloud chief Diane Greene about how it intends to win over the enterprise market and give AWS a run for its money.

This process is most likely to initially blight organisations in the CRM space, but is likely to affect other SaaS suppliers in the years to come, the report warns, and – in turn – have knock-on impact on the affected company’s ability to innovate.

That is not to say consolidation is all bad news, as the report also suggests the SaaS delivery model lowers the barrier to entry for new market entrants, prompting the old guard to rethink their approach to securing enterprise IT spend.

“Incumbent suppliers can’t rest on their laurels or increase their prices too much, because a new SaaS supplier with a better value proposition could come along and take customers away. So leading SaaS suppliers tend to avoid complacency,” said the report.