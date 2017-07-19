WannaCry has changed attitudes to cyber security, surveys show

The most obvious effect of the WannaCry ransomware attacks in May 2017 is in terms of raising awareness of such attacks and their potentially crippling effect on businesses.

Download this free guide Cyber danger, Will Robinson! Finnish cyber security expert Mikko Hyppönen talks about security in the Nordics, Russia and the trouble with connected devices; Icelandic airline Wow Air averted disaster through the use of application performance monitoring software when it embarked on a major expansion; and find out how, since December 2015, anyone playing popular sandbox game Minecraft has been able to build their worlds on the actual map of Sweden. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

The initial wave of WannaCry attacks affected more than 200,000 computers in 150 countries, with the NHS being the most affected in the UK, causing disruption at hospitals and doctors’ surgeries.

Of the 600 business decision makers and 1,200 employees polled across the UK, US, Germany and Australia by security firm Clearswift, 77% said they had knowledge of the attacks.

In the UK, the awareness level was above average, with 88% of UK respondents saying they had knowledge of the WannaCry attacks.

In the wake of the attacks, 58% of firms in the UK are expecting another attack in the next few months, demonstrating the WannaCry has sent ripples through the industry and brought cyber security front of mind for employees and businesses.

The survey revealed that as a direct response to the WannaCry attacks, 29% of UK businesses will now add cyber security to the boardroom agenda and 29% of firms worldwide have pledged to implement stronger cyber security measures.

With 80% of UK employees increasingly worried about how companies hold their data and the same proportion across all employees polled sharing those concerns, it is no surprise that 38% of those employees who said they were aware of WannaCry are now reading more about cyber security.

In addition, 33% said they have changed their passwords, 24% said they have formally enrolled in security courses, and 26% said they are taking steps to ensure their companies raise their game in cyber security.

Gap between security pros and boardroom ‘may be closing’ Guy Bunker, senior vice-president of products at Clearswift, said while UK employees are worried about the practices of the custodians of their data, the gulf between frontline security professionals and board members may be closing with 29% now recognising cyber security has a place at the boardroom table. “Organisations need to answer the clarion call we are hearing from employees to learn from these events and start to raise their game and update their policies, procedures and technology to mitigate against future attacks, as well as preparing for the introduction of new data regulations that are on the horizon,” he said. Respondents in the public sector took a slightly more relaxed attitude to how their data is held, with more than a quarter (28%) not being worried by the attacks compared with 17% in the private sector. With the NHS being front and centre of the attack, the survey report said it surprising that UK employees who were aware of the WannaCry attack were less likely than those in the US, Australia and Germany to change their passwords, read more about cyber security or even ask their company for advice. The US (49%) proved most likely to action change, followed by Australia (43%), Germany (37%) and then the UK (35%). However, the fact that more than half (55%) of those aged 18 to 24 who were aware of the WannaCry attack have taken the initiative to read more about cyber security – with 29% enrolling in courses or certifications – bodes well for the future, the report said. Bunker said an educated workforce that is briefed on policies and procedures will go some way in limiting the effects of a breach. “However, boards need to take a proactive stance on this. Having the latest security technology enables organisations to stop attacks at the boundary, before they enter a network, by removing the source of an attack from documents and attachments shared into an organisation,” he said.