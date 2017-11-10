CIOs admit digital transformation strategy will not be fully implemented

While the majority of global businesses have a digital transformation strategy in place, it is unlikely that it covers the whole organisation or that the CIO will deploy the strategy in full, according to research.

Digital transformation requires organisations to use technology to improve the processes that the company’s employees, customers and suppliers use.

However, research of 340 senior IT decision makers at large enterprises, carried out by Vanson Bourne for IT services firm HCL, revealed that while 70% of CIOs have a formal digital transformation plan, only 10% said they will fully deploy it.

Businesses are implementing digital initiatives, with 78% of those questioned already implementing digital projects, but this is piecemeal.

“The problem is that, in many cases, these are isolated initiatives, often undertaken in response to narrowly defined issues and existing apart from any comprehensive digital strategy,” said the report.

There is also a neglect of company-wide digital strategy implementation, with 46% of those questioned admitting that the digital transformation strategy does not cover the whole the organisation.

“Only a third of respondents said they use methods such as design thinking, which looks at a customer’s overall experience with a company, in developing a digital transformation strategy,” said the report.

It is unsurprising, given this approach to digital transformation, that only 26% of surveyed respondents said they are reaping the benefits of digital transformation.

The majority (89%) of those surveyed said the main problem is a lack of visibility into existing process, which is exacerbated by the lack of insight into company-wide plans.

“To transform business processes in the manner that digital transformation demands, organisations first need to gain complete end-to-end visibility into the processes, the systems that support them and the people who make them run,” said the report.

The larger an organisation is, the harder it appears to be to gain insight into its processes. This is reflected in the survey findings, with 79% of senior IT decision makers at organisations with 3,000 to 5,000 employees saying they have a formal digital transformation strategy, compared with 60% organisations with more than 5,000 employees.