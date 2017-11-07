viperagp - stock.adobe.com
OpenStack flags edge computing as ‘surprise’ emerging use case for open source cloud tech
OpenStack Foundation executive director, Jonathan Bryce, admits to being caught on the back-foot by the growing number of enterprises using its software to build edge computing environments
It appears as though the number of organisations building edge computing environments with OpenStack technologies has come as a surprise to the open source cloud platform’s senior leadership team.
The maturity of the enterprise public cloud
Many IT leaders are increasingly coming round to the idea that sourcing services from one or more providers might be the best way to go. Join us as Computer Weekly takes a closer look at the multi-cloud approach and what providers are doing to capitalise on the trend.
By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers.
You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.
In an address to the media at the OpenStack Foundation Summit in Sydney, Australia, the organisation’s executive director, Jonathan Bryce, said edge computing has emerged as a surprising, yet important, OpenStack use case in recent months.
“Heading into the beginning of this year, [edge computing] was something I had heard about and was kind of aware of, but I hadn’t really spent a lot time thinking about it or talking to users about it,” he said.
“At the end of last year we had four different, very large OpenStack users, come and start talking to us about edge, and [how they were] already trying to use OpenStack in different ways in edge deployments.”
In particular, the telco community is showing a keen interest in using OpenStack to run their edge computing environments, with the likes of Verizon and AT&T sharing details of the work they are doing in this area elsewhere at the summit.
In many of the examples shared at the show, edge computing is being positioned as a way to help the telco community meet the demand for low-latency connections created by the internet of things (IoT), autonomous vehicles and augmented reality technologies by creating smaller data processing hubs closer to where the users are.
“What they [AT&T and Verizon] are working on with OpenStack is all of the computing and networking infrastructure that sits between a smartphone or smart car or some kind of IoT device in a house and whatever datacentre that data is going back to,” said Bryce.
“It’s a very big opportunity and footprint these guys are working on. It has different characteristics, and these are some of the things we’re a little bit behind on [from an] OpenStack technology front.”
A conversation starter
In light of this, Bryce said he is keen to use the summit to kick-start conversations about the role of OpenStack in edge computing to signal to the foundation’s community of open source contributors that this is an area they should consider focusing their development efforts on.
“We’ve not been talking about it as much as we should. It’s not been highlighted as a use case that people are already trying to do, so we’re trying to make sure our developers understand what the differences are, what the requirements are and making sure we’re pulling in the proper companies from the ecosystem,” he said.
“It’s something that is very rapidly emerging, and whenever we talk about it, I want to make sure we’re clear where OpenStack plays in that because it is a big word that can mean a lot of different things.”
Read more about edge computing and datacentres
- With user demand for low-latency, high-performing applications, delegates at Datacloud Europe 2016 hail edge datacentres as the answer.
- Enterprises are demanding faster access to applications and ever more processing power. Could edge datacentres fill the gap?
Bryce also referenced edge computing as an emerging use case for OpenStack during the opening keynote of the OpenStack bi-annual user summit, which largely focused on the work the foundation is doing to tackle the product integration issues blighting the open source community at large.
“The thing that is most striking to me is how many open source tools are involved in [building] edge computing environments,” said Bryce, during the keynote.
“These people are claiming to build production edge environments using a whole set of open source tools, so we have to make sure they all work together.”
CW+
Features
Enjoy the benefits of CW+ membership, learn more and join.
Read more on Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)
-
CIO interview: How River Island is using cloud to fend off its fast fashion competitors
-
OpenStack revenue to hit $6bn by 2021 as user confidence in open source cloud grows
-
OpenStack claims open source integration problems are holding back enterprise innovation
-
British Medical Journal CDO on using Amazon and Alibaba for its multi-cloud strategy
-
OpenStack revenue to hit $6bn by 2021 as user confidence in open source cloud grows
-
OpenStack claims open source integration problems are holding back enterprise innovation
-
British Medical Journal CDO on using Amazon and Alibaba for its multi-cloud strategy
-
GE opens up on how its move to the AWS public cloud is progressing
-
CIO interview: How River Island is using cloud to fend off its fast fashion competitors
-
Getting stuck on OpenStack: Overcoming the open source cloud platform's upgrade barriers
-
Upset in Athenry: Examining the impact of Apple's delayed Irish datacentre build
-
Nando's technology director explains using cloud to digitally disrupt its own business
Start the conversation
0 comments