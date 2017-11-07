OpenStack flags edge computing as ‘surprise’ emerging use case for open source cloud tech

It appears as though the number of organisations building edge computing environments with OpenStack technologies has come as a surprise to the open source cloud platform’s senior leadership team.

In an address to the media at the OpenStack Foundation Summit in Sydney, Australia, the organisation’s executive director, Jonathan Bryce, said edge computing has emerged as a surprising, yet important, OpenStack use case in recent months.

“Heading into the beginning of this year, [edge computing] was something I had heard about and was kind of aware of, but I hadn’t really spent a lot time thinking about it or talking to users about it,” he said.

“At the end of last year we had four different, very large OpenStack users, come and start talking to us about edge, and [how they were] already trying to use OpenStack in different ways in edge deployments.”

In particular, the telco community is showing a keen interest in using OpenStack to run their edge computing environments, with the likes of Verizon and AT&T sharing details of the work they are doing in this area elsewhere at the summit.

In many of the examples shared at the show, edge computing is being positioned as a way to help the telco community meet the demand for low-latency connections created by the internet of things (IoT), autonomous vehicles and augmented reality technologies by creating smaller data processing hubs closer to where the users are.

“What they [AT&T and Verizon] are working on with OpenStack is all of the computing and networking infrastructure that sits between a smartphone or smart car or some kind of IoT device in a house and whatever datacentre that data is going back to,” said Bryce.

“It’s a very big opportunity and footprint these guys are working on. It has different characteristics, and these are some of the things we’re a little bit behind on [from an] OpenStack technology front.”