Is tech investment taking away retail jobs?

Retail jobs have fallen in the third quarter of 2017 compared with the same period last year, according to figures from the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

The study found that working hours in retail fell by 4.2% in the third quarter year on year, and reductions in hours were seen in both full-time and part-time contracts – the fastest rate of decline since BRC began monitoring these figures in 2008.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said this was due, in part, to an increase in technology adoption in the retail space.

“The pace of job reductions in the retail industry is gathering steam,” she said. “The three months to September saw the sharpest year-on-year drop in hours and employment since the monitor started in 2008. Behind this shrinking of the workforce is both a technological revolution in retail, which is reducing demand for labour, and government policy, which is driving up the cost of employment.”

Advanced digital technologies are becoming more integrated into the retail workplace, not only reducing the need for retail workers, but also requiring retailers to teach their employees new skills to ensure the store’s tech has value.

Dickinson argued that as retail accounts for nearly 10% of the UK’s overall employment, more must be done by the government to add flexibility to the Apprenticeship Levy to allow retailers to use it to provide digital skills training for their staff.

But strict rules govern the Apprenticeship Levy, leaving many concerned that the government may not provide the correct guidance on how the levy could be used to teach existing staff the skills to survive in a digital environment.

“The challenge for retailers will be in maintaining the pace of productivity improvement as they come up against shortages of the skills needed for a new, digital-dependent industry,” said Dickinson.