Top UK directors lack training to deal with cyber attacks

The latest government cyber governance health check and a survey of the UK’s top 350 companies have revealed that more than two-thirds of boards have not received training to deal with a cyber incident.

The annual cyber health checks are carried out in collaboration with the audit community, including Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC. The reports said 68% of company directors had no cyber incident response training, despite more than half saying cyber threats were a top risk to their business.

One in 10 FTSE350 companies admitted they operate without a response plan for a cyber incident, and less than a third of boards receive comprehensive cyber risk information.

Digital minister Matt Hancock said the UK may have world-leading businesses and a thriving charity sector, but recent cyber attacks have shown the devastating effects of not having the right approach to cyber security.

“These new reports show we have a long way to go until all our organisations are adopting best practice and I urge all senior executives to work with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and take up the government’s advice and training,” he said.

Significant threat Zubin Randeria, cyber security leader at PwC, said the reports echo the findings of the PwC CEO Survey, which found that three-quarters of UK CEOs consider cyber risks to be a significant threat to their business and 97% are addressing cyber incidents. “It’s positive that cyber security is now front of mind for boards and business leaders, but concerning that many still are not equipping themselves with the right knowledge to respond when the worst does happen,” he said. The latest annual health check, however, revealed there has been progress since last year, with more than half of FTSE350 boards now setting out their approach to cyber risks, up by 20 percentage points to 53%, and more than half of businesses having a clear understanding of the impact of a cyber attack, up from 49% to 57%. Phill Everson, head of cyber risk services at Deloitte, said this year’s cyber health check marks a clear improvement in board level awareness of cyber risks and their impacts, driven in large part by high-profile, cross-sector incidents. “There is still some way to go, though, as the findings show that many boards still do not have a defined role to lead a company-wide response. This corroborates the recent Deloitte analysis of FTSE100 annual reports, which found that just 5% disclose having a board member with specialist technology or cyber experience,” he said.

Board-level priority Stuart Whitehead, head of cybersecurity, privacy & resilience at EY in UK and Ireland, said it is good to see that cyber is increasingly a board-level priority among the largest companies. “But there is still some way to go to best prepare organisations for a potential breach. With the current backdrop, the cyber agenda is evolving into a conversation about organisations’ resilience to cyber-attacks. This is not only how organisations protect themselves but how they respond to an incident, recover business processes and limit the impacts to revenue and reputation,” he said. The government said in a statement that it is fully committed to defending against cyber threats, with a five-year National Cyber Security Strategy announced in November 2016, supported by £1.9bn of investment. This includes opening the NCSC and offering free online advice as well as training schemes to help businesses protect themselves. The government has also published a guide titled 10 Steps to Cyber Security, which sets out a framework to help company boards manage cyber risks, from getting the basics right through to protecting their most critical assets, while the Cyber Essentials scheme sets out the technical basics all companies should have in place. The government has also announced proposals on how to help the UK’s essential industries be more resilient to cyber threats through the NIS Directive. Alex Dewdney, NCSC director for engagement, said that while the NCSC is committed to making the UK the safest place in the world to live and do business online, everyone has a part to play. “That’s why we’re committed to providing organisations with expert advice through our website and direct engagement. We also urge organisations to follow the guidance in the government’s Cyber Essentials Scheme,” he said.