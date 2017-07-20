Devil’s Ivy a call to action on IoT security

Researchers investigating security cameras made by Axis Communications have discovered a stack buffer overflow vulnerability, which they’ve dubbed Devil’s Ivy.

The researchers at security firm Senrio found that the vulnerability could be exploited by attackers to access a video feed remotely or deny the owner access to the feed.

“Since these cameras are meant to secure something, like a bank lobby, this could lead to collection of sensitive information or prevent a crime from being observed or recorded,” the researchers wrote in blog post.

Although Axis has issued security patches for 249 camera models affected, the security researchers say the impact of Devil’s Ivy goes far beyond Axis because it lies deep in the communication layer, in an open source third-party toolkit called gSOAP (Simple Object Access Protocol).

The gSOAP protocol is a widely used web services toolkit, and developers around the world use gSOAP as part of a software stack to enable devices of all kinds to talk to the internet, the researchers said.