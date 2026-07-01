Union calls for insourcing of pension contract as Capita ‘shit show’ goes on

Capita has missed the government’s target to bring the troubled Civil Service Pension Scheme administration to an expected level, as members continue to suffer the consequences.

The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) is demanding that the £239m contract to administer about 1.7 million pensions be brought in-house.

Last month, the union revealed the government had told it the deadline set by Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds was likely to be missed. This is now official.

The government said last month it would assess the situation when the deadline passes and that it would use “all available commercial levers to hold Capita to account and ensure they deliver for both members and taxpayers”.

Steve Tessier, who retired last year after 40 years as a civil servant, is still waiting for his pension. “After months of missing its own deadlines and failing to respond in any meaningful way to repeated requests and complaints, I have absolutely no confidence in Capita,” he said. “It’s an absolute shit show. And now, after no pension for over eight months, I am starting to fear that I will never get paid. Heads should roll, but I doubt they will.”