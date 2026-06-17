Cabinet Office states Capita set to miss Civil Service Pension Scheme deadline

Capita is expected to miss the June 30 deadline to have the Civil Service Pension Scheme (CSPS) administration running as it should, according to trade union.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said it was told by the Cabinet Office that it expected Capita to miss the deadline set by Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds.

The contract has been beset by problems. Following more than 40 years of service, former civil servant Steve Tessier is still waiting for his pension more than six months after retiring, saying he is increasingly concluding that Capita and the Cabinet Office “took a risk” with people’s money.

“The more I learn of the warnings that were given well before the 1 Dec 25 transfer, [the more it] suggests that someone thought they knew better and took a risk with my money, and that of thousands of fellow retirees and their dependents. Sickening, if so,” said Tessier.

He added that there is “absolutely no surprise” to him that Capita is set to miss the deadline this month, “not least because I am still waiting for my pension”. He stated that judging from civil services groups on social media, there are “still a lot of people in the same boat”.

Thousands of current and former civil servants are affected. According to the PCS, 607 MPs have received at least one email from constituents about this crisis, with more than 3,134 emails sent in total.

“I have no confidence that the Cabinet Office or Capita have reliable enough data to judge either,” added Tessier.

Tessier spent most of his 40-year civil service career at the Ministry of Defence, which included a spell on secondment at Nato.

As reported by Computer Weekly in October last year, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) warned the government about the missed IT milestones as being of concern, among other things, which Capita rubbished at the time.

A couple of months later, on 1 December, Capita took over the pension scheme, which has 1.7 million members, from MyCSP, in line with the £239m contract awarded in 2023.