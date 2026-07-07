Capita civil service pension contract ‘prime candidate’ for insourcing, says government minister

Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds has said he would insource the civil service pension scheme (CSPS) tomorrow if it was possible, as Capita’s failures continue.

Speaking in the House of Commons, he also said Capita will be made to pay the government for the resources it has provided to the outsourcer in its attempts to get CSPS administration on track.

“This episode highlights the severe limitations of outsourcing the civil service pension scheme,” he told MPs during a debate. “I say openly to the House that if I could insource this operation today, I would do so.”

But he added that if the contract were terminated right away, it could create an “immediate, catastrophic operational vacuum”, stating: “I cannot replace a complex pension operation overnight.”

Thomas-Symonds cited the government’s policy to create “the biggest wave of insourcing of public services in a generation”, and said the civil service pension scheme “could be a prime candidate for insourcing in the future”.

Computer Weekly reported this week that staff working on the botched contract have concerns over data accuracy, data protection and the possible impacts for scheme members.

Thomas-Symonds said: “To ensure full accountability, we are executing our contractual right to deploy independent auditors immediately to conduct a technical review of systems, data integrity and compliance with statutory duties. We are also beginning the process to appoint a remedial adviser, at Capita’s expense, to force rectification directly on the ground.”

In October, MPs will receive a further update on the scheme and the possibility of bringing it in-house.

Thomas-Symonds slammed Capta’s leadership and highlighted failures to implement technology. He said Capita’s CEO, Adolfo Hernandez, had promised that “technological improvements would create a flagship use case for the largest AI-enabled pension scheme in the country”.

But he added that the non-delivery of technology has been a “fundamental part of Capita’s inability to deliver”.