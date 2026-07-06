Capita’s rush to hit civil service pension deadline risking errors, say staff

Staff working on Capita’s botched civil service pension contract have concerns over data accuracy, data protection and the possible impacts for members scheme members.

According to staff working on the contract, the outsourcing service provider is risking errors in civil servant pension records as it attempts to sort out major problems and backlogs, while the government watches the clock.

According to the PCS union, some of its members working on the Civil Service Pension Scheme (CSPS) administration at Capita are being asked to upload large volumes of data into live systems despite known system and validation issues.

Workers have sought written assurances from Capita’s leadership about where responsibility for any problems would sit. They have reported to the PCS union that due to the pressure on time and a lack of functionality and tools, they have not been able to transition the work from the previous service provider. “[Staff] say this has resulted in extensive manual checking, including line-by-line verification of data, increasing workload pressures and the risk of human error,” said the PCS.

Capita has just missed the UK government’s deadline to bring the troubled scheme administration to an expected level by 30 June.

“The PCS understands that significant pressure had been placed on teams due to the June deadline (now missed),” said the union. “Members have told us they believe the current approach, including proposals to load data and address resulting errors at a later stage, created unnecessary risks.”

This emerges on the eve of a joint parliamentary committee meeting that will look deeper into the failings associated with Capita’s takeover of the CSPS.

Capita had not responded to Computer Weekly questions when this article was published.