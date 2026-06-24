Met pushes ahead with major facial-recognition expansion

The Metropolitan Police will deploy static live facial-recognition (LFR) cameras across the West End and Soho by the end of 2026, despite increased pressure for regulation, following a six-month “pioneering pilot” in Croydon.

Previously housed in specialist vans, static LFR cameras will now be mounted on existing street furniture such as lampposts, and monitored by officers remotely, so they can be strategically repositioned to “target emerging hotspots”.

Only activated during deployments with officers present, LFR matches are made against a “bespoke, intelligence-led watchlist”, which is created less than 24 hours in advance and deleted immediately afterwards, as per the Met’s LFR policy.

The Met said while these cameras are static, they will not be permanently fixed in any one location, with officers having the ability to reposition them to emerging hotspots if they are aware of shifts in crime patterns or tactics.

Other areas of high footfall around central London will also be targeted in the LFR expansion, with plans in place to extend its use across the city from 2027.

The continued ramp up of LFR use has been heavily criticised by multiple digital rights groups, local councillors and London Assembly members.

Responding to the Met’s announcement, Jack Coulson, head of advocacy for Big Brother Watch, said: “Legislation to regulate the police’s use of facial recognition is expected in the autumn. Yet the police are rushing ahead with artificial intelligence [AI] monitoring of the public under their own rules.”

A recent UN study also found that digital surveillance – whether real or perceived – causes a chilling effect on people’s behaviour.

Calls for regulation At present, the Met operates based on its internal LFR policy rather than a specific legal framework, instead relying on a “patchwork” of laws, such as data protection rules and common law policing powers. The Met’s LFR policy was found to comply with human rights law after a judicial review into its LFR use across London in April 2026. Despite this, the King’s Speech in May 2026 confirmed that a legal framework will be introduced to the Police Reform Bill – which includes the creation of an independent regulatory body and specific legal frameworks for police facial recognition to ensure “use of these technologies can be justified”. Some 11 civil society groups – including Big Brother Watch, Justice, Liberty and the Open Rights Group – responded to the King’s Speech announcement in May 2026 by pushing for regulations in facial recognition technology, with a list of “minimum, necessary protections” to protect key the public from excessive AI surveillance. Coulson said: “Forcing people to enter a digital police line-up in the capital’s busiest and most popular destinations is an affront to the idea that you should not have to identify yourself to the police if you have done nothing wrong. To see a play, you must now pay with your privacy.”

The ‘pioneering pilot’ The Met reported that more than 470,000 people walked past the camera during the pilot, with only one false alert, which did not result in an arrest. LFR technology has led to more than 2,000 arrests since the start of 2024, with over 170 arrests made during the pilot trials in Croydon, where static cameras were used rather than vans. Met commissioner Mark Rowley said that the pilot delivered a “reduction in crime, and a significant fall in violence against women and girls”, adding that “the technology supports officers to target wanted criminals and registered sex offenders”. “We have already seen the impact in Croydon, where a six-month pilot delivered over 170 arrests, a reduction in crime, and a significant fall in violence against women and girls. All these results with only one false alert among hundreds of thousands of people,” he stated. “The technology supports officers to target wanted criminals and registered sex offenders. Crucially, it is supporting officers – not replacing them.”