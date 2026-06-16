Scottish minister clarifies police facial-recognition approach

Scotland will ensure that any police use of facial recognition technology is “lawful, effective, proportionate and grounded in respect for human rights,” according to the Scottish justice secretary.

Writing to Scottish biometrics commissioner Brian Plastow – who urged the Scottish government in late May 2026 to introduce primary legislation for the police use of live facial-recognition (LFR) technology – Neil Gray, the cabinet secretary for justice, said the Scottish government will actively be monitoring how Westminster approaches the development of a new legal framework for the use of biometrics in law enforcement.

Gray also said that while Scottish policing bodies are at least two years away from having a workable business case for the technology, he has taken note of Plastow’s “view that the introduction of primary legislation to Parliament would represent the optimal approach to establishing a statutory basis and enabling framework for the limited and proportionate use of LFR by Police Scotland”.

Gray added although it would be “premature” for the Scottish government to commit to primary legislation on LFR given these circumstances, it stands ready to work with Plastow and others to ensure that any use of the technology is “lawful, effective, proportionate and grounded in respect for human rights”.

He further added that any draft legislation for police biometrics published in England and Wales will be “carefully assessed” by the Scottish government for both its applicability and implications.

The clarification on how Scotland will approach police LFR follows the Kings Speech in mid-May 2026, which set out the intention of Westminster to bring forward legislation in this session of Parliament.

Writing to the justice secretary on 26 May, Plastow noted that because rapid advances in technology tend to outpace the law, their deployment in a law enforcement context also means they tend to “emerge and proliferate” in a legal vacuum, as exemplified by the situation with LFR in England and Wales.

Highlighting Home Office plans to massively expand its funding and use of LFR and other artificial intelligence (AI)-powered biometrics, Plastow added it would be “inconceivable” that Police Scotland would not want access to the same technologies.

He added the technology could be particularly helpful in, for example, dealing with serious organised crime, counter-terror policing operations, county-lines drug dealing, and as part of a strategic response to the national emergency of male violence towards women and girls.

“[However,] in England and Wales, the approach has been to put the cart before the horse as evidenced by the technology being introduced within a legal vacuum with primary legislation proposed only after the home secretary has already made a funding decision to support its adoption and roll out to all police forces in England and Wales,” he wrote.

“Therefore, my purpose in writing to you is to advocate a different approach for Scotland and to ask ministers to consider bringing forward primary legislation in Scotland to create a statutory basis and enabling framework for the limited and proportionate use of LFR in Scotland by Police Scotland within legislative guardrails approved by the Scottish Parliament for its use.”

He said that unlike in England and Wales, this approach could help “establish legal and democratic legitimacy as well as public accountability”, adding while there are other routes to introducing police LFR in Scotland (such as through the biometrics commissioner’s Statutory Code of Practice introduced in November 2022), this would “carry less democratic legitimacy and accountability and would not be exposed to full Parliamentary debate”.

Gray responded to Plastow that such an alternative route would still require Scottish ministers to approve changes to the Code of Practice and “lay draft affirmative regulations” to bring those revisions into effect – a process that would still be open to Parliamentary scrutiny if the Scottish Parliament decides to exercise it.