O2 brings 5G+ connectivity to communities across Scotland

UK operator O2 has revealed it’s bringing 5G+ connectivity to communities across Scotland as part of a nationwide network transformation.

The deployment will see more than four million people and businesses across Scotland able to benefit from the next-generation network, which delivers faster speeds, better reliability and lower latency.

5G+ has been switched on in 20 Scottish counties, 66 large towns and cities, 175 smaller towns and 1,120 villages across the country. The roll-out spans communities in major urban centres such as Edinburgh and Glasgow, as well as towns across the Highlands, Moray, Lanarkshire, Fife and the Scottish Borders.

The roll-out also includes Aberdeenshire, Angus, Argyll & Bute, Ayrshire, Clackmannanshire, Dumfries & Galloway, Dunbartonshire, East Lothian, Midlothian, Perth & Kinross, Renfrewshire, Stirlingshire, West Lothian, Oban, Rothesay, North Berwick, Thurso, Fort William, Aviemore, Strathaven, Lossiemouth, Kinross, Pitlochry and Dunblane.

Alongside the roll-out of 5G+, O2 has deployed small cell mobile technology in some of Scotland’s busiest urban areas to boost mobile capacity and performance in high-demand locations such as transport hubs and city centres.

O2 believes small cells are capable of providing a crucial boost to 5G network capacity and delivering an enhanced user experience for mobile customers throughout the year.

Just weeks ago, the operator announced the installation of small cells in the English city of Bath, integrating them into existing street furniture such as lamp posts to blend with the streetscape. The first cells are now live and boosting the network, while further deployments are planned to continue into early 2026.

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In Scotland, a total of 18 small cells have been deployed in Glasgow, including at Queen Street Station and Grand Central, alongside six in Perth. In Edinburgh, seven small cells will be going live across the city, including a site outside of the Scottish Parliament.

Customers in Scotland are also said to be benefitting from the recent launch of O2 Satellite, which allows smartphones to connect directly to satellites when in remote locations that have traditionally had no phone signal for the first time. This is seen as being able to help tackle long-standing connectivity gaps in rural and island communities across Scotland.

Scottish government business minister Richard Lochhead said ensuring high-quality digital infrastructure was a priority for the administration.

“I welcome O2’s investment in improving their mobile coverage in Scotland,” he said. “This expanded access to faster, more reliable mobile networks will benefit communities, businesses and visitors across Scotland, enhancing how they communicate, work and access digital services, regardless of location. Collaboration between industry and government is vital to delivering the digital infrastructure Scotland needs, and it is encouraging to see continued investment supporting connectivity across the country.”

Robert Joyce, director of mobile access engineering at O2, said: “From the biggest cities to regional towns and rural communities, this upgrade will help people across Scotland stay connected wherever they live, work or travel. Combined with innovations like O2 Satellite, which has connected huge areas that traditionally had no phone signal … we’re strengthening connectivity across the country and ensuring customers get a faster, more reliable mobile experience.”

All towns, cities and counties included in Virgin Media O2’s 5G+ programme roll-out have at least 90% outdoor 5G+ coverage. O2 customers can access 5G+ with a compatible device and plan and by ensuring their SIM is up to date. Some customers may need to switch to a digital eSIM.

The Scottish upgrades form part of Virgin Media O2’s £700m investment in its mobile network in 2026 to enhance reliability, capacity and coverage across the UK through new masts, small cell, 4G and 5G upgrades, automation, and new spectrum deployment.