O2 makes major 5G expansion, deploys small cells to boost Bath capacity

The pace of deployment of 5G standalone (5G+) networks across the UK has gone from strength to strength, with O2 raising the coverage bar by upgrading millions of customers in more than 700 towns and cities to 5G+ at no extra cost. Alongside this, O2 announced that residents and businesses in the city of Bath stand to gain from improved mobile connectivity and faster speeds as O2 small cells are deployed across key locations.

Even though rivals EE and Vodafone have already launched 5G standalone in the country – enabling users to experience faster speeds, improved reliability and lower latency compared with 5G or 4G – O2 said the roll-out of 5G+ free of charge is something no other major UK operator is doing.

The free upgrade is available to all O2 Pay Monthly customers with a compatible device or SIM purchased from 2024 onwards or an eSIM. The compatible devices include iPhone 15 range, iPhone 16 range (including 16e), iPhone 17 range, Google Pixel 9 series (including Fold) and Google Pixel 10 series (including Fold).

O2 believes that among the benefits of 5G+ on O2’s network will be enhanced coverage in busy areas with more reliable performance designed to work better in high-demand locations. Another stated advantage is improved phone battery life with 5G+ devices using less power as they no longer need to connect to both 4G and 5G networks simultaneously. 5G+ data speeds are on average around 50% faster than on 4G networks.

This 5G+ upgrade forms part of Virgin Media O2’s £700m investment in its mobile network in 2026 to expand coverage, improve reliability and boost speeds.

Commenting on the offer, Christian Hindennach, chief commercial officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “Our 5G+ service is now available to millions of customers across the UK, and uniquely, it’s available to everyone on O2 across all Plans – unlike other networks.

“The upgrade boosts performance in busy areas, including major venues that host big crowds, benefiting both residents and visitors, and is another example of Virgin Media O2’s commitment to enhancing our network and delivering a more reliable experience. We’re investing £2m every day to help our customers prepare for the next wave of mobile innovation.”

Meanwhile, in partnership with digital infrastructure provider Ontix and Bath & North East Somerset Council, O2 is deploying small cells in some of the busiest areas across Bath’s city centre and its picturesque shopping areas.

The city is listed as the 11th most visited destination by inbound visitors, and popular sites such as the Roman Baths and Victoria Art Museum, as well as experiences including themed tours of Bridgerton filming locations, attract hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

O2 claims the small cells are providing a crucial boost to 5G network capacity and delivering an enhanced user experience for mobile customers throughout the year. The small cells have been integrated into Bath’s existing street furniture such as lamp posts to blend with the streetscape. The first cells are now live and boosting the network, while further deployments are planned to continue into early 2026.

“Digital connectivity is important for economic growth, innovation and ensuring our residents feel connected, safe and able to access services on a day-to-day basis,” said Paul Roper, cabinet member for economic and cultural sustainable development, Bath & North East Somerset Council.

“Any developments that improve digital connectivity for residents and visitors to the city centre are to be welcomed and I am pleased to report that this initiative has secured a commitment to digital inclusion through funded apprenticeships.”