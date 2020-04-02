What the Court of Appeal referrals mean to those who campaigned for justice for subpostmasters

The Criminal Courts Review Commission’s (CCRC) decision to refer 39 potential miscarriages of justice to the Court of Appeal is a legal landmark, but what does it mean to those affected and the subpostmasters who have campaigned for justice for them?

The number of referrals is likely to hit at least 60, with 22 more cases under review and more potential applicants making inquiries to the CCRC, which described the number of referrals in the group as unprecedented.

The prosecutions of the subpostmasters who will have their cases reviewed by the Court of Appeal date back as far as 2001, which was a year after the controversial Horizon accounting and retail IT system was introduced to branches, replacing manual accounting methods.

It wasn’t long until subpostmasters began experiencing unexplained losses, which they were blamed for. Prison sentences, community service and huge fines, among other life-changing punishments, followed. A recently concluded High Court legal battle proved that the IT system, not the subpostmasters, was to blame for the accounting shortfalls.

In his two judgments, spanning thousands of pages, Judge Peter Fraser in the High Court tore into the Post Office’s contracts with subpostmasters and exposed the significant shortfalls of the Horizon IT system. While this didn’t surprise campaigners, it was an overwhelming vindication of their claims over two decades.

In 2009, Computer Weekly revealed that subpostmasters were being blamed for losses that they claimed were caused by computer errors. The Post Office always denied this and prosecuted subpostmasters, with many forced to pay back the losses and some even going to prison (see timeline below).

The High Court judgment was vindication for the subpostmasters, and the CCRC’s decision to refer applications for appeal was something Tracy Feldstead had waited for her entire adult life. She was sent prison for six months in 2001 when she was prosecuted for theft and false accounting.

“I was over the moon with the decision the CCRC has made, it’s been a long time coming and I’ve waited all my adult life for this moment,” she told Computer Weekly.

“Through this whole mess I had been worried we would never get here, all I have ever wanted is that piece of paper with nothing on it instead of having to explain my criminal record, that should never have existed in the first place, to every job I applied for.

“Now, for the first time, I can see light at the end of the tunnel. It means the world to me that [if my conviction is quashed] I will actually be able to get on with my life.”

Wendy Buffrey was prosecuted for false accounting. She had to do 150 hours of community service and paid the Post Office £36,000 that it claimed she had lost. Her business was ruined and she has lived with a criminal record since 2010. She said the CCRC announcement was a “wonderful” moment, but her long-held distrust of the Post Office means it is not a conclusion.

“It was wonderful to hear my case was accepted for appeal. I must admit to crying quite a lot, but the realisation then hits home that this is still going to be a long wait yet again,” she said.

“Then to find that some of the others are still waiting to be for their cases to be put through is hard, plus the likelihood is that the Post Office may yet again fight us through the appeal court.”

Such has been the effect of carrying a criminal record for something she didn’t do that Jo Hamilton, a former subpostmaster in Hampshire, said the CCRC’s announcement that will see her conviction for false accounting appealed is one of the biggest days of her life.

Hamilton had a grocery store with a Post Office attached. When she was unable to explain accounting shortfalls and was faced with the prospect of a prison sentence, Hamilton pleaded guilty to false accounting, although she did nothing wrong.

“All the years of campaigning and fighting to try to clear my name, and now the CCRC is referring at least 39 of us to the Court of Appeal in spite of pleading guilty. It’s a very significant moment,” she said.

Hamilton was one of the initial group of subpostmasters interviewed by Computer Weekly in 2008 as part of an article published early the following year, which led to subpostmasters being aware of how wide Horizon problems were. Prior to that, each subpostmaster who approached the Post Office with problems with the Horizon system were told they were the only person experiencing them.

Lee Castleton was also in the first group interviewed by Computer Weekly. He was postmaster at the Bridlington Post Office in East Yorkshire. The Post Office spent £320,000 suing him for the £25,000 he was falsely accused of stealing. He was not part of the group of applicants to the CCRC, but his case is one that has been cited by campaigners as evidence of the Post Office’s aggressive methods.

“These people, waiting for justice, have waited for far too long and even now the Post Office will never just admit it and hold up their hands,” he said following the CCRC’s announcement. “[Subpostmasters] have suffered enough. Good, honest, upright people punished over and over again. They should have been protected.”

Tim McCormack, a former subpostmaster who has campaigned for justice, said the CCRC’s decision was inevitable given the evidence. “There never was any doubt in my mind from the day I read the transcript of Seema Misra’s trial in 2015 that the CCRC would return her conviction as unsafe.” Seema Misra was sent to prison while pregnant after being found guilty of theft in 2010.

McCormack said the ramifications could be far-reaching for the Post Office. “While it was frustrating that it took so long, the CCRC decision to return all convictions based on a generic cause of abuse of process is perhaps a more satisfactory outcome as it will certainly result in even greater scrutiny of the behaviour of the Post Office in dealing with these cases,” he added.