Dubai Health Authority unveils smart medical check initiative

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has unveiled a smart mobile consultation booth, a move the health body said is part of its broader strategy to provide smart health services.

According to the DHA, the smart mobile booth will allow employees at government entities to conduct medical tests and check-ups that include blood pressure, blood glucose, body mass index (BMI), heart rate and blood oxygen levels.

The DHA said the booth also offers a telemedicine feature that will allow patients to communicate with a specialised DHA doctor after the results are out for consultation.

The smart mobile booth roll-out comes after the DHA revealed that it has completed preparations to launch the second phase of the Salama electronic medical record system.

Salama is a DHA-wide project. It aims to provide patients and doctors access to medical records through a patient portal and ensure that the electronic patient medical record is available across the DHA health facilities. So far, more than 1.4 million DHA patient medical records and more than 112 million transactions have been transferred to the Salama system.

The smart mobile booth initiative is part of DHA’s Dubai Future Accelerators Projects and was kicked off at the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) headquarters, one of the four governmental bodies that will host the smart consultation booth.

Khulood Abdulla Al Ali, project manager of the Dubai Future Accelerators Projects at DHA, said the consultation booth has received high demand from the RTA employees, which shows the important health services the authority is providing.

The smart consultation booth was at the RTA from 16 to 20 July, before being moved to the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), which will host it from 23 to 27 July.

The Dubai Municipality will then host the smart mobile consultation booth from 30 July to 3 August. The Dubai Land Department will round off the initiative from 13 to 17 August.

Separately, doctors at Rashid Hospital saved the life of a sixty-year-old Omani woman, sufferering from a cerebral aneurysm, with the help of a 3D-printed model.

The patient was admitted to the hospital after suffering from severe bleeding in the brain due a cerebrovascular disorder in which the weakness in the wall of a cerebral artery causes a localised dilation or ballooning of the blood vessel.

Abdullah Qasim, consultant and head of neurosurgery at Rashid Hospital, said that an X-ray found that the patient suffered from cerebral aneurysm in not one, but four veins.

“Due to the complexity and rarity of the patient’s case, we needed a 3D model that would allow us to understand exactly how we can reach the arteries in a safe way. This helped us to reduce risk because we can’t imagine the problem without the 3D model,” said Qasim.

Mohammad Al Redha, director of the department of organisational transformation at DHA, said the authority is planning to further utilise 3D printing in medical care in Dubai as it is in line with the Dubai 3D Printing Strategy.

This is an initiative that aims to exploit technology for the service of humanity and promote the status of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Dubai as one of the leading hubs of 3D printing technology by 2030.