Gartner warns AI model advantage is shrinking

The competitive edge gained from artificial intelligence (AI) model innovation is becoming a temporary rather than long-term advantage for technology suppliers and users. Foundational capabilities are converging, meaning the leaderboards are changing every quarter, according to Gartner distinguished vice-president analyst Arun Chandrasekaran.

Speaking during a media briefing on current trends in AI at Gartner’s Data & Analytics Summit in Sydney, Chandrasekaran noted that beyond raw model power, major AI research labs are focused on improving the capability of models in orchestrating workflows and processing multimodal inputs such as speech and images.

Highly capable speech-to-text models have already emerged, enabling the creation of advanced voice agents. Chandrasekaran said it is increasingly likely that when customers call a company, they will be answered by a reasoning, autonomous voice agent.

There is also a growing geographical divide in how AI models are being developed and deployed. While AI model innovation in the West remains largely proprietary, there is a broader trend towards open weight and open source developments in the East. Following a recent tour of six Asia-Pacific countries, Chandrasekaran observed a significant number of open models being used in regional enterprise pilots and production environments.

Will SaaS survive AI disruption? Addressing the much-hyped death of software as a service (SaaS) in what has been dubbed “SaaSpocalypse”, Chandrasekaran acknowledged that SaaS is being disrupted by AI, but argued the short-term impact has been exaggerated. SaaS providers retain critical advantages that enterprises rely on, including deep domain knowledge, tight workflow integration and compliance capabilities, he added, noting that for most IT departments, suddenly throwing away a trusted SaaS ecosystem seems far too risky. However, pricing remains the Achilles’ heel of the SaaS sector. Traditional seat-based or user-based pricing models are under threat because AI agents enable fewer people to accomplish the same amount of work. Consequently, suppliers are struggling to balance stock market growth expectations with the shifting operational demands of their customers.

The changing economics of AI The broader economics of AI are also facing intense scrutiny, particularly following reports of companies burning through their entire annual AI budgets in a single quarter. Chandrasekaran’s take is that generative AI (GenAI) was adopted by users in their personal lives long before it became a staple of enterprise IT. While AI companies have an incentive to serve the consumer market for brand awareness and to establish a foothold inside enterprises, there is pressure to make business customers pay their way. That’s partly because more businesses are incentivising employees to increase AI consumption – including through agents capable of making sequential or parallel requests, which drives up the total volume of model queries. Since AI providers are constrained by compute capacity, their options for managing this load are limited: they must either reserve capacity for paying customers, throttle the number of requests a customer can make in a given timeframe, or raise prices. In response, SaaS companies are already altering their billing structures. GitHub Copilot Pro, for example, has moved away from per-user pricing to a consumption-based model. That worries enterprise IT buyers who often lack the internal instrumentation to measure their token usage, leaving them unable to predict or monitor their expenditure until the monthly bills arrive.

Measuring AI maturity Turning to how effectively organisations are deploying AI, Gartner vice-president Pieter den Hamer pointed to the analyst firm’s AI maturity model, which provides a comprehensive overview of the capabilities required to successfully scale AI. Chandrasekaran described six dimensions of this maturity. Organisations must focus on value by measuring return on investment and using it as a primary metric for use cases. They must ensure data quality, as AI is only as useful as its contextual information. They also need strict governance for risk mitigation, and strong engineering practices to ground systems in corporate data and automate deployments. Finally, businesses must balance top-down and bottom-up organisational innovation, while fostering a culture of psychological safety so employees feel empowered and secure in their long-term future. A global Gartner survey found that just 17% of companies are at a high level of maturity, having successfully scaled AI pervasively across their business functions. Another 51% sit at a medium level, generating some value in isolated pockets but largely struggling to demonstrate clear returns on investment. The remaining 32% exhibit low maturity, limiting their efforts to ideation, experiments or pilots.