How voice AI is transforming customer service

For years, businesses have hidden contact numbers deep within website menus, steering frustrated consumers towards text-based chatbots, frequently asked questions and email forms to cut costs.

Now, however, the phone call is making a comeback, thanks to advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) that power voice AI agents built to handle customer enquiries, process orders, and upsell products and services.

Building on this trend, cloud communications company Twilio is capitalising on the market potential of voice AI as more organisations harness the technology to drive deeper customer engagement through advanced transcription, translation and interactive capabilities.

Andy O’Dower, Twilio’s vice-president of product management, noted that while businesses rushed to automate customer service workflows using generic large language models (LLMs) about two years ago, they are now pairing top-tier speech recognition with localised LLMs to bring voice AI into the contact centre.

The growing momentum around voice AI, defined by Gartner as a subset of conversational AI that transforms voice into a dynamic customer experience channel, is reflected in Twilio’s earnings in the fourth quarter of 2025, during which its voice AI revenues grew 49% year-on-year.

“Businesses traditionally try to avoid driving volume to their contact centre,” said Robert Woolfrey, Twilio’s vice-president for Asia-Pacific and Japan. “We’re seeing a resurgence of voice, where businesses are back to openly putting a phone number for an inbound call on their website, as long as they have layers of AI to help handle some of those volumes.”

Modularity over black boxes Instead of relying on monolithic “black-box” solutions for voice AI, Twilio works with customers to implement a highly modular, decoupled architecture that integrates AI with existing back-end systems. Implementation typically follows a “pyramid” of complexity. Organisations begin with high-volume, highly deterministic workflows, such as triage processes for flight cancellations. Once these are refined, businesses work their way up to more complex conversational tasks that touch multiple back-end systems for actions like returns or shipping. A key aspect of Twilio’s implementation playbook is model neutrality. The company handles the complex communications layer – from speech recognition and generative AI voices to interruption handling – while allowing customers to choose and train their own AI models to interact with customer relationship management (CRM) systems and retail databases. “We’re language-model agnostic, so our customers can plug and play various language models, whether they are small models, large models, locally deployed models for privacy concerns, or cloud-based models,” O’Dower said. Voice AI agents can also be trained to resolve a customer’s issue over the phone, and then extend the conversation to another channel – such as SMS, email or WhatsApp – to achieve a certain outcome. At the same time, the conversation can be enriched with contextual data, so the voice AI agent is aware of the customer’s loyalty status, preferences and any issues they’ve had in the past. Take Philippine Airlines (PAL), for example. Following its 2021 restructuring, the flag carrier deployed the Twilio Flex contact centre platform to get a unified view of the passenger journey across voice, chat and online platforms, and to use AI to handle routine customer service tasks, such as flight status checks. Since the deployment, PAL’s average contact centre wait time has plummeted to under a minute, while monthly customer service costs have fallen by around 30%. The airline is also aiming to reach what it calls a “super AI agent state” by April 2026, where 80% of tasks handled by live agents can be fully automated. However, delivering similar experiences does not come easily for many enterprises, which often grapple with data silos and operate across diverse markets. “The complexity of the fragmentation of Asia is one of the hardest things to figure out,” Woolfrey said, noting that a model that works in Thailand doesn’t necessarily work in Japan. Traditional industries, such as financial services, are also constrained by legacy infrastructure and data silos. Furthermore, as voice AI becomes indistinguishable from human speech, the technology could raise concerns around deepfakes and scams. To prevent malicious use, Twilio implements infrastructure-level protections, such as know-your-customer (KYC) vetting, deepfake detection, and traffic monitoring and intelligence. “We are a trusted platform, and what that means is that any customer on our platform needs to be trusted before they can send any type of outbound communication to any consumer,” O’Dower said, adding that Twilio also works with telcos, device manufacturers and messaging services to ensure voice AI calls are branded and trusted.