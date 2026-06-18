OpenAI deepens Japan footprint with Hitachi deal

Japanese industrial giant Hitachi has teamed up with OpenAI to address two of the most pressing technology challenges facing large enterprises: ageing legacy infrastructure and looming cyber threats.

Forward deployed engineer (FDE) teams from the two companies will use OpenAI’s Codex AI agent to analyse the source code of mission-critical legacy systems in a major IT modernisation effort – from reverse-engineering high-level specifications to migration testing for new systems – that will initially target financial institutions before being rolled out across a broader range of industries.

Hitachi president and CEO Toshiaki Tokunaga said modernising legacy systems and bolstering security were “critical management priorities” for enterprises seeking sustainable growth in the AI age, noting that the company currently operates 15,000 systems that support mission-critical social infrastructure in Japan alone.

Hitachi will also gain access to OpenAI’s AI models for defensive cyber security purposes through the Trusted Access for Cyber (TAC) programme, part of OpenAI’s broader Japan Cyber Action Plan. Under OpenAI’s Daybreak initiative, Hitachi’s Cyber Centre of Excellence will use the models internally to identify vulnerabilities, test remediation, and validate systems, with appropriate safeguards, governance, and human oversight.

The expanded partnership builds on a memorandum of understanding signed in October 2025, which focused on applying OpenAI's frontier AI technology to Hitachi’s Lumada data analytics and internet-of-things (IoT) platform.

Insights from both the modernisation and cyber security initiatives will be used to improve HMAX, Hitachi's next-generation AI solution suite for social infrastructure. The company's frontier AI deployment centre will lead the product enhancement efforts.

Tadao Nagasaki, president of OpenAI Japan, noted that the partnership with Hitachi is “an important step toward enabling the safer and more practical use of AI in Japan’s critical industries and social infrastructure”.

“Through this work, we will help create an environment where companies can use AI with confidence and create new value, while helping AI become a practical force that expands the potential of people and organisations and supports the society of the future,” he added.