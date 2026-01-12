AA+W - stock.adobe.com
Singapore and Japan team up on quantum computing
The two countries will work together to bridge the gap between quantum research and real-world commercialisation, marking Singapore’s first government-to-government pact dedicated to the technology
Singapore and Japan have teamed up to advance developments in quantum computing through a new memorandum of cooperation (MOC) on quantum science, technology, and innovation.
The agreement is the first of its kind for Singapore at the government-to-government level, specifically targeting the quantum sector as nations race to move quantum computing from theoretical research to a commercially viable infrastructure capable of revolutionising industries ranging from finance to pharmaceuticals.
It establishes a framework for cooperation across eight key areas, including dialogues on quantum research, facilitating interactions between academia and the private sector, as well as education and talent exchange.
For the enterprise sector, the agreement focuses on standards, governance, and the development of commercial use cases. The two nations plan to share access to research infrastructure and launch cross-border pilot projects and testbeds.
“This memorandum of cooperation marks a significant milestone in the deep, longstanding partnership between Singapore and Japan. As we commemorate 60 years of diplomatic relations in 2026, we look forward to deeper cooperation in forward-looking areas like quantum technology,” said Josephine Teo, Singapore’s minister for digital development and information.
“This is an emerging frontier that will redefine the future of computing, communications, and cyber security. By deepening our partnership, we aim to strengthen our quantum research capabilities, foster talent development, and position Singapore as a trusted hub for quantum innovation,” she added.
The partnership has already spurred private sector activity. For example, a Singapore-based quantum software startup, Entropica Labs, and Japanese startup Yaqumo, which is building a neutral-atom-based quantum computer, will partner to develop quantum computing hardware and software, marrying Japan’s hardware manufacturing capabilities with Singapore’s growing expertise in quantum software and algorithms.
A meeting of quantum minds
The agreement brings together two of Asia’s most advanced technology ecosystems, both of which have invested heavily in quantum roadmaps over the past few years.
Singapore has been building its reputation as a global node for quantum research. Under its National Quantum Strategy, the city-state has consolidated its quantum efforts through the National Quantum Office. It is also home to the Centre for Quantum Technologies, which has spawned a number of commercial spinoffs, such as SpeQtral, which specialises in space-based quantum communication systems.
In terms of quantum capabilities, Singapore has focused on quantum communications and security through initiatives like the National Quantum Safe Network, which uses quantum-safe technologies, such as quantum key distribution, to protect organisations against quantum computing risks.
Japan, conversely, has long been a heavyweight in high-performance computing hardware. The Japanese government’s Vision of Quantum Future Society strategy aims to create growth opportunities for industries and address challenges such as carbon neutrality through quantum technologies.
Japan also boasts of significant advancements in superconducting quantum computers, led by research institutions such as Riken, which has developed a 256-qubit quantum computer with Fujitsu. This enables users to tackle more complex challenges, including analysing larger molecules and implementing sophisticated error correction algorithms.
Later this year, Fujitsu and Riken are expected to launch a 1,000-qubit quantum computer, which will be installed in a new building at Fujitsu Technology Park in Kawasaki. Fujitsu will also provide larger-scale quantum computers to global companies and research institutions conducting joint research in areas such as finance and drug discovery.
