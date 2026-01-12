Singapore and Japan team up on quantum computing

Singapore and Japan have teamed up to advance developments in quantum computing through a new memorandum of cooperation (MOC) on quantum science, technology, and innovation.

The agreement is the first of its kind for Singapore at the government-to-government level, specifically targeting the quantum sector as nations race to move quantum computing from theoretical research to a commercially viable infrastructure capable of revolutionising industries ranging from finance to pharmaceuticals.

It establishes a framework for cooperation across eight key areas, including dialogues on quantum research, facilitating interactions between academia and the private sector, as well as education and talent exchange.

For the enterprise sector, the agreement focuses on standards, governance, and the development of commercial use cases. The two nations plan to share access to research infrastructure and launch cross-border pilot projects and testbeds.

“This memorandum of cooperation marks a significant milestone in the deep, longstanding partnership between Singapore and Japan. As we commemorate 60 years of diplomatic relations in 2026, we look forward to deeper cooperation in forward-looking areas like quantum technology,” said Josephine Teo, Singapore’s minister for digital development and information.

“This is an emerging frontier that will redefine the future of computing, communications, and cyber security. By deepening our partnership, we aim to strengthen our quantum research capabilities, foster talent development, and position Singapore as a trusted hub for quantum innovation,” she added.

The partnership has already spurred private sector activity. For example, a Singapore-based quantum software startup, Entropica Labs, and Japanese startup Yaqumo, which is building a neutral-atom-based quantum computer, will partner to develop quantum computing hardware and software, marrying Japan’s hardware manufacturing capabilities with Singapore’s growing expertise in quantum software and algorithms.