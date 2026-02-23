Why crypto agility is key to quantum readiness

Quantum computers are expected to become capable of breaking the cryptographic algorithms that secure the world’s digital infrastructure within the next decade. Yet, while awareness of the so-called “Q-Day” is high, many enterprises remain unprepared to mitigate that risk.

According to the newly released 2026 Global state of post-quantum and cryptographic security trends study by Entrust and the Ponemon Institute, nearly half (49%) of Singapore cyber security leaders believe a quantum computer capable of breaking Rivest-Shamir-Adleman (RSA) and elliptic-curve cryptography (ECC) encryption will emerge within just five years.

Despite this, just a third of organisations in Singapore are actively preparing to transition to post-quantum cryptography (PQC) – down from 36% in 2023. Globally, only 38% of organisations report actively preparing for the shift.

“The quantum risk is no longer just a theory,” said Lawrence Tan, head of technical sales consulting for digital security for Asia-Pacific and Japan at Entrust. “These statistics are concerning because they point to the fact that awareness is high, but action is stalling. Most organisations underestimate the scale of the cryptographic transformation that’s required.”

While mainstream commercial quantum computing remains on the horizon, the threat is already here, with state actors starting to harvest encrypted data, Tan warned. “You don’t need to wait for the quantum computer to be able to break encryption to think about migrating,” he said.

Ssu Han Koh, solutions engineering director at CyberArk, which was acquired by Palo Alto Networks in a $25bn deal, echoed this urgency, particularly regarding personally identifiable information (PII).

“Depending on the type of data you have and how long the data is relevant, there’s a big risk because the data is still sensitive years down the road,” Koh said. “If we don’t start looking at it now, it will be a challenge to comply with PII regulations, because the data can be easily recovered or used by bad actors.”