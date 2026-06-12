Strict sovereign AI policies could cost APAC economies billions

Governments across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region have been doubling down on sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives to protect national security, cultural values and data privacy. However, highly restrictive policies that lock out global cloud and AI providers could have an impact on national economies, according to a report by Oxford Economics.

The report, commissioned by the AI Adoption Initiative, a global community of AI policy experts, warned that while building domestic AI ecosystems is positive, mandating full technological self-sufficiency will result in skyrocketing infrastructure costs and delays in enterprise AI adoption.

In the most restrictive scenarios, where governments mandate a domestically owned, full AI stack, large economies like Japan and India could face additional direct costs of $149.7bn and $102.5bn, respectively, between 2025 and 2035.

Speaking to Computer Weekly, Henry Worthington, managing director at Oxford Economics, noted that the research was designed to quantify the impact of policy decisions around sovereign AI. “This is one of the first efforts to model and put numbers around the potential trade-offs that you might be making as a government, depending on your position,” he said.

The report categorises sovereign AI policies into five levels of restrictiveness, from control-and-choice policies, which maintain access to global cloud providers and apply data residency requirements to a narrow set of highly sensitive workloads, to costly ownership-centric policies that maximise formal control and strategic autonomy.

While the direct costs of building physical AI datacentres, procuring graphic processing units (GPUs) and training local talent are huge, Worthington noted that the actual economic damage comes from lost productivity.

“What drives probably a larger proportion of the GDP loss, particularly in more restrictive policy scenarios, is the delay that they create in facilitating AI adoption within the enterprise sector and public sector organisations,” Worthington explained.

“It is that adoption which will ultimately drive the long-run economic benefit that you would expect from this type of general-purpose technology. What you’re getting if you go down a highly sovereign route is almost inevitable delays to the best technology being available to resident entities,” he added.

Under the highest restriction levels, the report estimates that AI adoption among firms could be delayed by three to five years, causing a loss in productivity. For Japan alone, this opportunity cost translates to a cumulative loss exceeding $58.2bn by 2035.

Beyond GDP and productivity, the report pointed to an often-overlooked consequence of strict AI sovereignty: environmental toll.

Hyperscale cloud providers achieve high energy efficiency through purpose-built infrastructure, advanced cooling and economies of scale. Forcing AI workloads into smaller, fragmented, domestic datacentres directly forfeits these efficiency benefits.

The report projected that in restrictive scenarios, the duplication of infrastructure will lead to significantly higher carbon emissions and water consumption, a critical issue in APAC, where many economies still rely heavily on carbon-intensive power grids and face high water stress.

What drives probably a larger proportion of the GDP loss, particularly in more restrictive policy scenarios, is the delay that they create in facilitating AI adoption within the enterprise sector and public sector organisations Henry Worthington, Oxford Economics