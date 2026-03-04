jijomathai - stock.adobe.com
Weighing the trade-offs of neoclouds and sovereign clouds
Neocloud and sovereign cloud providers offer alternatives to hyperscalers for AI infrastructure and data sovereignty, but availability gaps and a lack of managed AI services can pose challenges to enterprise customers
The increasing usage of artificial intelligence (AI) and data sovereignty requirements is driving the growth of neoclouds and sovereign cloud providers. While these emerging cloud providers offer computational capacity at a lower cost, the market is fragmented, with geographical restrictions and a lack of managed AI services.
According to recent data from Gartner, worldwide spending on sovereign cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) is set to reach $80bn in 2026, representing a 35.6% increase from 2025. This structural shift, which Gartner terms “geopatriation,” is expected to see 20% of existing workloads move from global hyperscalers to local or regional cloud providers.
And by 2030, neocloud providers, which focus on crunching graphics processing unit (GPU)-intensive AI workloads, are expected to account for around 20% of the $267bn AI cloud market.
However, extracting value from these emerging cloud suppliers requires a clear-eyed assessment, according to Adrian Wong, director analyst for cloud infrastructure and operations within the Gartner for Technical Professionals (GTP) research organisation.
In a recent interview with Computer Weekly, Wong explained that while hyperscalers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure offer comprehensive, value-added AI services, neoclouds such as GPU specialist CoreWeave and sovereign providers like Europe’s Scaleway are geared towards infrastructure services.
HPC on steroids
For organisations looking to deploy high-end AI capabilities, neoclouds offer an attractive proposition by offloading incredibly complex underlying hardware requirements.
“It’s like HPC on steroids, where the interconnection between GPUs, the network, and connection to storage needs to be highly optimised,” Wong said, referring to high-performance computing. “Otherwise, you’re starving your GPUs and you’re not maximising your return on investment. So, there’s a level of value that they provide from that perspective.”
The raw infrastructure capabilities of neocloud providers can bring cost advantages. Many provide cost savings of up to 60–70% compared with hyperscaler GPU instances, while offering near-instant access to the latest hardware generations, according to Mike Dorosh, senior director analyst at Gartner.
However, unlike hyperscalers like Google Cloud with Vertex AI and AWS with Amazon Bedrock, neoclouds don’t typically offer managed AI services.
“I can take advantage of AI capabilities from hyperscalers and use them in my organisation; I don’t necessarily need to be a data science expert,” Wong said. “It can be a lot harder when you’re starting off with a blank page. That’s the struggle that we’re seeing in the neocloud market at the moment.”
Spotty availability
Despite heavy investments from neoclouds and sovereign providers, the global availability of state-of-the-art GPUs remains inconsistent outside of the US.
Wong pointed to Nvidia-backed CoreWeave as an example. While it is one of the biggest players in the neocloud space, its GPU footprint outside the US is limited to markets such as Canada, Sweden, Spain and Norway. Similarly, European provider Scaleway has built out regions in Paris, Amsterdam, and Warsaw, but GPU availability is limited to one or two datacentres within those regions.
“They’re trying to build things out, but it’s very spotty,” said Wong. “That’s going to be very jarring for an enterprise used to dealing with a hyperscaler. If you’re looking at a neocloud or sovereign cloud provider, it’s significantly more inconsistent, and there’s a lot less documentation and transparency about what’s going to be available.”
Hyperscalers aren’t about to cede the market to neocloud and sovereign cloud providers without a fight. For one thing, they already provide services such as AWS European Sovereign Cloud and Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud to meet the demand for sovereign services.
Wong noted that sovereignty exists on a spectrum, and hyperscalers are trying to hit every point along it – from restricted cloud regions used by governments and the defence sector to on-premises deployments via services like Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Dedicated Cloud region, as well as hybrid environments via offerings such as AWS Outposts or Azure Local.
Ultimately, true sovereignty often comes down to geopolitics and business goals. While organisations in markets like Australia continue to rely heavily on US hyperscalers due to historically strong ties, those in Europe or the Greater China region are increasingly evaluating sovereign cloud services out of geopolitical caution.
Still, Wong advised that any move to a neocloud or sovereign provider must be grounded in business strategy and internal technical capabilities.
“If I'm hoping to take advantage of a whole bunch of capabilities, and then they aren’t even offered in a neocloud or a sovereign cloud provider, that can rule things out,” Wong said. “Some specialised cloud providers, neoclouds, and sovereign clouds just aren’t equipped or used to serving the needs of enterprise customers.”
Read more about cloud and AI in APAC
- Australia’s Digital Transformation Agency has struck a major five-year volume sourcing agreement with Microsoft to speed up adoption of AI and cloud technologies across the public sector.
- Wesfarmers has signed a multi-year deal with Google Cloud to deploy agentic AI across its portfolio of brands, including Kmart, Officeworks, Priceline and OnePass.
- A consortium led by SK Telecom has built a sovereign AI model designed to reduce reliance on foreign tech, lower costs for local industry and propel South Korea into the top ranks of AI powers.
- Lenovo’s CIO Playbook 2026 reveals that 96% of APAC organisations are planning to invest more in AI, with a growing reliance on hybrid infrastructure to manage rising inference costs.