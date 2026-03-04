Weighing the trade-offs of neoclouds and sovereign clouds

The increasing usage of artificial intelligence (AI) and data sovereignty requirements is driving the growth of neoclouds and sovereign cloud providers. While these emerging cloud providers offer computational capacity at a lower cost, the market is fragmented, with geographical restrictions and a lack of managed AI services.

According to recent data from Gartner, worldwide spending on sovereign cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) is set to reach $80bn in 2026, representing a 35.6% increase from 2025. This structural shift, which Gartner terms “geopatriation,” is expected to see 20% of existing workloads move from global hyperscalers to local or regional cloud providers.

And by 2030, neocloud providers, which focus on crunching graphics processing unit (GPU)-intensive AI workloads, are expected to account for around 20% of the $267bn AI cloud market.

However, extracting value from these emerging cloud suppliers requires a clear-eyed assessment, according to Adrian Wong, director analyst for cloud infrastructure and operations within the Gartner for Technical Professionals (GTP) research organisation.

In a recent interview with Computer Weekly, Wong explained that while hyperscalers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure offer comprehensive, value-added AI services, neoclouds such as GPU specialist CoreWeave and sovereign providers like Europe’s Scaleway are geared towards infrastructure services.

HPC on steroids For organisations looking to deploy high-end AI capabilities, neoclouds offer an attractive proposition by offloading incredibly complex underlying hardware requirements. “It’s like HPC on steroids, where the interconnection between GPUs, the network, and connection to storage needs to be highly optimised,” Wong said, referring to high-performance computing. “Otherwise, you’re starving your GPUs and you’re not maximising your return on investment. So, there’s a level of value that they provide from that perspective.” The raw infrastructure capabilities of neocloud providers can bring cost advantages. Many provide cost savings of up to 60–70% compared with hyperscaler GPU instances, while offering near-instant access to the latest hardware generations, according to Mike Dorosh, senior director analyst at Gartner. However, unlike hyperscalers like Google Cloud with Vertex AI and AWS with Amazon Bedrock, neoclouds don’t typically offer managed AI services. “I can take advantage of AI capabilities from hyperscalers and use them in my organisation; I don’t necessarily need to be a data science expert,” Wong said. “It can be a lot harder when you’re starting off with a blank page. That’s the struggle that we’re seeing in the neocloud market at the moment.”