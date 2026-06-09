Alibaba Cloud opens Johor cloud region

Alibaba Cloud has launched a new cloud region in Johor, Malaysia, with two new datacentres to address the growing demand for cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) services in the country.

Announced today, the expansion brings the cloud provider’s total number of facilities in Malaysia to five, marking its largest digital infrastructure presence in Southeast Asia to date.

The choice of Johor reflects Southeast Asia’s evolving datacentre scene. Over the past few years, Johor has emerged as one of the region’s fastest-growing datacentre market, driven largely by spillover demand from neighbouring Singapore.

Following a 2019 moratorium on new datacentre builds in Singapore due to land, water, and energy constraints, global hyperscalers and datacentre providers began looking across the Causeway. While Singapore lifted the pause in 2022, it introduced strict new sustainability standards and capacity limits that have curtailed unbridled expansion.

Johor has seized on the opportunity to offer industrial land at a fraction of the cost, cheaper utility tariffs, and sub-five-millisecond latency to Singapore. Industry estimates show Johor now boasts a datacentre pipeline of around 5.7 GW of capacity, outstripping Singapore’s projected capacity of roughly 1.6 GW. This cross-border synergy is further cemented by the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, which aims to promote investments and digital connectivity between the two hubs.

“This expansion in Malaysia is a direct response to surging customer demand as local businesses scale cloud-native operations and integrate AI at scale,” said Choong Hon Keat, general manager of Malaysia for Alibaba Cloud. “Our new datacentres in Johor will enable us to deliver more resilient, low-latency services, helping companies innovate faster.”