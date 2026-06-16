How AngelHack uses hackathons to ease AI adoption

While more enterprises have jumped on the artificial intelligence (AI) bandwagon, many are still figuring out how to translate the technology into business outcomes. For Singapore-based innovation firm AngelHack, the key to solving the problem lies in hackathons.

In an interview with Computer Weekly, Ryan Chew, director of AngelHack DevLabs, noted that despite the rapid growth of AI adoption, businesses continue to struggle to use large language models (LLMs) to build AI applications that suit their business context and workflows.

AngelHack, which runs a range of developer and innovation programmes, has seen rising demand for its expertise in organising hackathons. Instead of relying on external consultants who may not understand a company’s operations, AngelHack runs internal hackathons that teach non-technical employees, such as marketing or finance teams, to build their own AI-powered applications.

“Many companies like to get consultants from external parties who say, ‘Hey, try to do AI for me.’ But they don't know your workflow, they don’t have privileged information, and they don’t exist day-to-day in operations,” Chew explained. “You just need to spend a week to teach the people who are the actual stakeholders, and they can produce much better results because they know their workflows best.”

AngelHack, which boasts a global database of developers, also organises large-scale external hackathons for tech giants like Microsoft to drive adoption of tools like Copilot.

Beyond product adoption, these events are also used for recruitment and employer branding. Local telco Singtel recently reached out to AngelHack to showcase its investments in datacentres and AI capabilities, while government-linked initiatives like the Defence Science and Technology Agency’s BrainHack uses these competitions to identify and recruit top tech talent.

When a commercially viable project emerges from a hackathon, AngelHack can also help guide the project to market. In Singapore, the company is working with Digital Industry Singapore (DISG) and AI chip giant Nvidia to run accelerator programmes that turn prototypes into scalable businesses.

And for those that lack the internal engineering chops to bring an idea to life, AngelHack’s DevLabs arm can step in build minimum viable products (MVPs) and custom software applications, helping enterprises ease the transition into frontier technologies like AI and blockchain.